3 Trade Packages To Send Pacers’ Myles Turner To San Antonio Spurs

Derrick Rose was once a MVP and one of the brightest stars in the league. After a knee injury limited him, he began to re-invent himself as one of the best backup point guards in the NBA. This is an area of concern on the Bucks’ roster. While Jevon Carter played inspired basketball after he was acquired midseason, he was buried on the bench during the playoffs. Furthermore, George Hill completely disappeared in the playoffs after the worst season of his professional career. Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints proposed a trade that would help the Bucks turn this weakness into a strength by acquiring Derrick Rose.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO