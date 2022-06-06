Moms Demand Action hosts Springdale event honoring gun violence victims

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation chief ordered that all Oklahoma state flags be removed from all tribal nation property. The order, signed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., says the flags must be removed by Sept. 1 from any property owned or leased by the Cherokee Nation. The...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested two people following a chase injuring a motorcyclist early Thursday morning. It started when a Greene County deputy tried to pull over a driver possibly driving impaired near Oak Grove Avenue and Grand Street in Springfield just before 2 a.m. An official with the...
(The Center Square) – A town with a population of 318 in southwest Missouri received a “poor” rating on Thursday by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway, enabling the theft of funds by its former mayor. Purcell, located in Jasper County, had significant weaknesses in controls that led...
UPDATE 6/7/22: We’ve posted a story recounting what happened during the first day of McKeown’s trial. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman accused of rear-ending another driver’s car then slamming her car into that driver and killing her saw her trial begin with jury selection Monday, June 6, 2022. Elizabeth McKeown is charged with first-degree murder […]
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Barry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday, June 6 that the US Marshals have taken over the search for the three inmates who escaped from Barry County Jail custody. The three inmates have been missing since Friday, June 3, and are considered armed and...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire investigators say a car fire behind a south Springfield grocery store is suspicious. Firefighters responded behind the Price Cutter on West Republic Road around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a car on fire. The caller to 911 said a person got out of the vehicle and left as it burned.
(KTTS News) — Two people are behind bars after a pursuit that started in Harrison and ended near Campbell and Republic Road in Springfield. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin both had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. KY3 says the pursuit started after police in Harrison began chasing a...
CATOOSA, Okla. — A Catoosa man reached out to FOX23 after his mobile home slid off its foundation and partially collapsed. Roy Hamilton says he was in his bedroom, when all of a sudden the house started to shift and move a few weeks ago. Now, he’s dealing with...
JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker. Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is implementing traffic control in Rogers County where a mudslide has a state highway shut down. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said State Highway 20 at South Keetonville Road between Owasso and Claremore is shut down because of the mudslide.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — On June 6, the Alamosa County Sheriff's Department in Colorado posted on social media that they are searching for Robert and Mary Jane Bowman of Garfield, Arkansas. The Bowmans, according to Colorado deputies, were last in the Alamosa County area "in the last few days"...
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A civil lawsuit has been filed in Adair County against Tyson Foods and some Oklahoma farms after landowners in the area allege several health and environmental violations. The plaintiffs are arguing the operators of the poultry farms have been negligent and are diminishing the value...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two people after a police chase across the Arkansas and Missouri state lines. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin were arrested after that chase. Both of them had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole believes one of the two is an escapee from Virginia wanted on warrants.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River. Stillings caught the fish May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018. “We...
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — The search for three jail escapees in Barry County, Missouri, has been turned over to the U.S Marshals Service. Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford, and Christopher Blevins escaped from the Barry County Jail early Friday morning. Officials say they now believe all three men are out of the Four State area, […]
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a woman is dead after a crash in Broken Arrow. The OHP said a car was traveling east on the Creek Turnpike near South Olive Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the driver veered off the road and hit a tree. Firefighters said...
