7 Facts About 'The Lord of the Rings'

Meet the Harfoots, Middle-earth's Second Age ancestors of the Hobbits in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. J.R.R. Tolkien specifically noted that Hobbits played no great role in the happenings of Middle-earth prior to Bilbo Baggins finding the One Ring. That left The Rings of Power's writers in a bind. It's hard to have a show based in MIddle-earth without somehow featuring Tolkien's most beloved creations. Middle-earth did start in a book titled The Hobbit after all. The show's writers found a loophole in the Harfoots, the Hobbits' ancestors/cousins. While they are technically different from the Hobbits featured in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings film trilogies (which Rings of Power is not trying to compete with), Lenny Henry, who plays Sadoc Burrows, says they fall into a familiar archetype.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO