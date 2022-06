DAVIS — The smell of gun smoke and cook fires will permeate the mountain air as Civil War reenactors relive battles and camp life during the West Virginia Days Celebration at Canaan Valley Resort June 17-19. “Guests will enjoy taking a walk into our past and witnessing how soldiers fought and lived during the Civil War,” said Sam England, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “There will be a variety of additional activities for kids and families to enjoy, like live music, field games, food vendors, an Irish Road Bowling contest and more.”

DAVIS, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO