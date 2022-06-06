ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Food truck fix: Where to find food trucks this summer in Chittenden County

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

Summer is food truck season and options abound for Chittenden County residents.

Go to the closest one to you or try them all — nothing compares to a summer night spent with friends or family at a gathering of food trucks, each with unique delicious dishes, drinks and desserts.

Here are some events to look forward to the whole summer long.

Truck Stop

Where: 377 Pine St., Burlington (behind Barge Canal Market and Meyer's Bagels).

When: 4:30 to 9 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2.

What: Over 20 food trucks rotate through the Truck Stop schedule with food ranging from Japanese soul food to pizza to broccoli in every form imaginable. A live DJ plays the beats while you enjoy the beginning of your weekend. Bike valet parking is available, car parking is tight.

The popular ArtsRiot Truck Stop returns to Burlington — but with some big changes

Cost: Free.

Dogs? Allowed, must be leashed.

Thursday Night Take-Out/SoBu Nite Out

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St,, South Burlington.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday.

What: Through June. South Burlingtonians can enjoy a limited number of food trucks on a weekly basis in a teaser event to the weekly SoBu Nite Out which will start July 7 and go through Aug.. SoBu Nite Out will offer more food trucks and live music.

Cost: Free.

Stargazing in Vermont this summer: The how and what of it all

Summervale

Where: The Intervale, 180 Intervale Road, Burlington.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday starting July 7.

What: Live music, three rotating food truck options and five consistent trucks every week, tastings from Slow Food Vermont, activities from City Market, raffle prizes, guest organizations and valet bike parking. Trucks that will be there every week include American Flatbread, Skinny Pancake, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Halyard Brewing, and Shelburne Vineyard.

Cost: Free.

Dogs? No pets allowed.

New and Revised Trails around Burlington: What you Need to Know this Summer

Free First Friday Eve

Where: Shelburne Museum Grounds, 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. on June 10, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2.

What: Food trucks with cuisine ranging from ice cream to pizza to tacos, yard games, live music, a chance to explore the museum's current exhibit on eye glasses and artist meet-and-greets.

Cost: Free.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Food truck fix: Where to find food trucks this summer in Chittenden County

ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

