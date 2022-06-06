Police say beating that killed Ethan Liming, 17, not 'remotely reasonable or justified'

Akron police continue to investigate the beating death last week of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School off West Market Street.

His family, meanwhile, is asking the public to help track down whoever killed him.

As of Monday afternoon, police had not named any suspects or announced any arrests in the Thursday night death of the Firestone Community Learning Center student .

Killed near school: Ethan Liming, 17, killed near basketball court at I Promise School in Akron

The investigation into Liming's death is "very fluid," Akron police spokesman Lt. Mike Miller said Monday. "Best way I can characterize the matter is there was some horseplay that precipitated the initial events. Nothing that followed was remotely reasonable or justified."

Akron police are looking over evidence that they have collected, including video, to help piece together what took place that night, Miller said.

Police said Liming and friends pulled into the I Promise School parking lot at 400 W. Market St. and then got into a fight with at least three other males who were playing basketball on a court at the school.

Liming was found unconscious at about 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said he died from a blunt force head injury.

The elementary school is a collaboration between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools. The school was closed for the summer, with the last day of classes in May.

Family of Ethan Liming asks for help locating killers

Liming's father, Bill, is lead pastor at Montrose Zion United Methodist Church.

The teen's stepmother, Cyndi Krause Liming, director of children's ministry at the church, released several statements and photographs on social media over the weekend and asked people to contact Akron police with any information.

Vigil held: Hundreds gather at Firestone CLC to mourn Ethan Liming, 17, killed in fight near I Promise

"First…thank you all for your thoughts and prayers, gas money, food, and love. If you didn’t know, my step son Ethan was brutally beaten to death at the I Promise School in Akron on June 2nd," she posted late Saturday afternoon. " ... We do not know who did this. We will never be whole again, but if nothing else, the murderers (yes, more than one), have to be found. His killers are still out there as I type this. Everyone keeps asking what they can do to help so here it is: Please share this post with the hopes that someone will speak up and help us find who did this."

In another post on Sunday, she wrote: "This is Ethan Liming. He was a brother and son. He was beaten murdered at Lebron’s I Promise School in Akron, Ohio on June 2. His killers are still out there. Someone on this planet knows who did this. See something, say something PLEASE!!!"

Hundreds attend vigil for Ethan Liming

As many as 500 people attended a vigil Friday evening at an athletic field at Firestone CLC on behalf of the slain teen. Liming played football and baseball at the school and was going into his senior year at the high school.

The high school on Friday posted about Liming's death on Facebook: "Our Firestone Family is broken hearted and devastated to learn of the loss of Ethan Liming. We extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Ethan was on the baseball and football teams. He was on the 2020 Homecoming Court. He will be dearly missed."

Both APS and the James Family Foundation also issued statements last week. LeBron James on Twitter on Friday asked his social media followers to "pray for our community" following Liming's death.

Donations sought to help family of Ethan Liming

Edgar's Restaurant at the J.E. Good Park Golf Course on Nome Avenue in Akron said it is collecting donations on behalf of the Liming family. Ethan Liming had worked at the restaurant.

"Last night our community was struck with tragedy," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "Ethan Liming was one of our own and he will be extremely missed. To help his family the best we can we will be collecting donations to help support the Liming Family in this time of need. Rest in Heaven Ethan We Love You. Donations can be made at Edgar's located 530 Nome Ave in Akron."

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

