Mystery company revealed as Health Supply US plans to make major investment in Greenville

Health Supply US, a government contracting and medical supply company, is establishing major manufacturing operations in Greenville County, the company announced Monday at Greenville Area Development Corporation’s annual meeting.

The company is investing more than $150 million and will create 600 new jobs over the next five years.

Health Supply US struck a deal for a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement, meaning the company will pay the county a fee instead of the property tax it would pay on the development — with the idea that the creation of jobs and investment in Greenville County has a comparable public benefit to that of the taxes.

Under the terms of the deal, the company agreed to invest upwards of $100 million and create 600 jobs over the five-year period beginning May 17. Meanwhile, the county agreed to lower the assessment ratio for the company’s property, down to 6% from the standard 10.5%, and to freeze the tax rate at 326.6 mills for a period of 30 years.

The new Glove One operation will have the capacity to produce 4.3 billion nitrile gloves annually, with the ability to triple production in the future, according to a press release.

“Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States,“ said Health Supply US CEO Christopher Garcia. “Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline healthcare professionals and first responders safe — an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future.”

A healthcare industry, government and private-sector partner, Health Supply US makes and delivers personal protective equipment for healthcare systems and federal, state and local governments. The company’s FDA-compliant products include Class I medical devices and products like medical-isolation gowns and nitrile gloves.

Monday's announcement marks the latest significant life sciences investment for Greenville County and the Palmetto State.

The life-sciences industry has become South Carolina's fastest-growing industry since 2017 and has featured a higher growth rate than in any other southeastern state. More than 1,030 life sciences companies are spread across 42 of South Carolina's 46 counties, employing 87,000 residents, according to the press release.

“This major investment by Health Supply US is further proof that our increased efforts to recruit life sciences companies to South Carolina are paying off," Gov. Henry McMaster said in the press release. “Expanding our life sciences industry is critical to safeguarding our supply chain and ensuring life-saving medical supplies are readily available during future emergencies. I congratulate Health Supply US on their investment and look forward to the impact they will have statewide.”

Garcia said the company was attracted to Greenville's market and location for its new facility, as well as the local resources that are available to help businesses succeed and expand, like GDAC.

Health Supply US' facility will include nearly 400,000 square feet of industrial manufacturing and distribution space, according to the press release. It will be located at 1 Quality Way, adjacent to Beechtree Business Park in the Gantt area south of Interstate 85.

The company will hire for a variety of positions, including production, warehouse, engineering, sales and marketing positions, Garcia said.

“Health Supply US produces and delivers essential safety and medical supplies to frontline workers, our military and those who need them most," said Willis Meadows, Greenville County Council chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation board member. "Greenville County is excited to welcome the organization as they establish this significant manufacturing facility here, and we wish them long-lasting success."

Greenville and state officials displayed "tremendous enthusiasm" for life sciences and support for the company's operations, said Health Supply US executive vice president Aaron Petrosky in the press release.

“We’d like to thank all those involved, from the Lowcountry to the Midlands to the Upstate, that enabled this project to find its Greenville home for many decades to come," Petrosky said.

Founded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Supply US officials say they are committed to "transforming the pipeline" for America’s healthcare facilities, first-responder networks and federal, state and local governments by identifying, sourcing and delivering essential safety and medical supplies to frontline workers and those who need them most.

Health Supply US' mission is focused on American manufacturing, and the company has employed thousands of American workers across nine facilities in five states. The company now operates in the US and Malaysia, and it focuses on strategic partnerships for domestic industrial base expansion, allowing its operations to scale up quickly to employ thousands of domestic workers producing essential PPE.

Health Supply US is dedicated to reshoring PPE manufacturing "as a matter of national security" so that overreliance on foreign products which led to chronic shortages of critically needed products during the pandemic does not reoccur in the future, according to the press release.

In addition to the Health South US announcement, GADC celebrated Greenville County’s job creation and capital investments in 2021 at the luncheon Monday.

CEO Mark Farris said Greenville County officials announced capital investments totaling $1.1 billion and 4,644 new jobs since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

For 2021 alone, Greenville County saw $142 million in investment and 1,836 new jobs, with mean wages well above both county and South Carolina averages, he said.

GDAC has played a key role in attracting this new business. A 2021 economic impact study by researchers from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina estimated GADC’s total economic impact in the county exceeds $6 billion annually and sustains 64,784 jobs in Greenville County alone. Cumulative economic impact from GADC activities rings in at more than $55 billion over 20 years, according to the study.

“Despite COVID, Greenville County and GADC have realized a remarkable period of growth by virtually any metric,” Farris said. “The $1.1 billion in capital investment adds to our community’s economic vitality, diversity, and tax base. And the 4,644 announced jobs, with mean wages well above both county and South Carolina averages, portend a bright future. Raising Per Capita Income is always a primary goal in our efforts, and we continue to raise the bar.”

The GADC annual meeting was held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting also featured congratulatory comments by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and U.S. Rep. William Timmons.

