The potential breakout player from all 32 NFL teams

By Seth Trachtman
 4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals: Marquise Brown, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvzLi_0g21QLNN00

Brown had over 1,000 yards in the Baltimore offense last year, but he's in a much better situation after getting traded to the Cardinals. He's set to be Kyler Murray's No. 1 receiver to start the year while DeAndre Hopkins serves his six-game suspension, and could also reunite with his college quarterback. Brown has a chance to join the elite receivers in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JG6jV_0g21QLNN00

Drafted eighth overall, London has an opportunity to immediately become Atlanta's top wideout following Calvin Ridley's suspension. The Falcons could have issues at quarterback, but London should see his fair share of targets.

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, OLB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5cna_0g21QLNN00

No team has done a better job producing pass rushers in recent seasons, and Oweh could be their next star. He impressed in his rookie season with 12 hurries and five sacks and should see a bigger role this year.

Buffalo Bills: Gabriel Davis, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erWuC_0g21QLNN00

Davis has yet to see full-time snaps, but that's set to change this season. He enters the year as Buffalo's No. 2 wideout after a historic Divisional Round performance against the Chiefs, with 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn, CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lohS6_0g21QLNN00

Horn played only three games in his rookie year due to a foot injury, but the cornerback impressed when he was on the field. The former first-round pick will try to pick up where he left off and shore up Carolina's secondary.

Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, TE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXW13_0g21QLNN00

The Bears roster has a lot of holes, but they should feel comfortable at tight end. Kmet showed excellent improvement in his sophomore season with over 600 yards receiving and should continue to be an outlet for Justin Fields after the Bears failed to really address wideout in the offseason.

Cincinnati Bengals: Hayden Hurst, TE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8Mgm_0g21QLNN00

Cincinnati became an elite passing offense last year with Joe Burrow healthy and the addition of Ja'Marr Chase. They get another potential boost from Hurst, who struggled to find a role in Atlanta behind Kyle Pitts but has shown the ability to be a nice Red Zone option. It's a role he's fit to play in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OB8Wd_0g21QLNN00

The quarterback situation is in flux for Cleveland until Deshaun Watson's fate is determined, but Peoples-Jones is set to see a bigger role in any case. The speedy wideout has been an elite deep threat over his first two seasons with 18.8 yards per catch and should continue to see more playing time opposite Amari Cooper.

Dallas Cowboys: Tony Pollard, RB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyFpf_0g21QLNN00

Ezekiel Elliott is the workhorse of the Cowboys offense, but the squad has found another gear when Pollard has found the field. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry last season with his breakaway speed and could continue to slowly but surely take playing time from Elliott.

Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHCT3_0g21QLNN00

Denver's wide receivers are set for a big boost with the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback. The receiver most in line for a breakout could be Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick who has struggled with inconsistency and injuries. His route running ability and deep speed should play well in the new offense.

Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8hyl_0g21QLNN00

The focus is on Detroit's offense, but their defense could make the biggest step forward with several additions, including Hutchinson. The big defensive end should seal the edge after going second overall in the draft.

Green Bay Packers: Allen Lazard, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQLFA_0g21QLNN00

Despite the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Aaron Rodgers still has to throw the ball somewhere. That will almost certainly benefit Lazard, who is coming off a career year with 513 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver will almost certainly see more targets as a key part of the Packers' offense.

Houston Texans: Jonathan Greenard, DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVSHq_0g21QLNN00

The Texans defense performed well given their talent last year, and Greenard was a big reason. He recorded eight sacks in 12 games during his second season and could be set to take another step forward as a potential Pro Bowler this year.

Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye, DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QInxp_0g21QLNN00

The Colts saw flashes from Paye in his rookie season, as he recorded four sacks and 16 pressures. He has the ability to do more with a year under his belt.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Etienne, RB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQZ3x_0g21QLNN00

Etienne effectively had a redshirt year, sitting out all of last season with a foot injury. He's set to be Jacksonville's primary running back this season and could see big numbers in Doug Pederson's offense.

Kansas City Chiefs: Ronald Jones, RB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tzs6X_0g21QLNN00

The Chiefs added Jones as depth. They still expect big things from Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but Jones could be set for a big step forward with his new team after averaging 4.6 yards per catch in his last three seasons with the Bucs.

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr, QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBOdl_0g21QLNN00

Carr is already the face of the Raiders franchise but hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2017. He could see a huge boost this season with the additions of Davante Adams and head coach Josh McDaniels. Carr's first 5,000-yard season is well within reach.

Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Palmer, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bqxos_0g21QLNN00

Palmer saw limited snaps in his rookie season but did show some flashes when he played. He could have a bigger role this year, with the eventual hope that he could follow Keenan Allen as a long-term starter.

Los Angeles Rams: Ernest Jones, LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdVkq_0g21QLNN00

Jones saw more playing time as his rookie campaign wore on and made the most of it as a key part of the Rams Super Bowl squad. A full season as a starter could net Jones 100 tackles in LA.

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12w92l_0g21QLNN00

The Dolphins have given Tagovailoa everything he needs to succeed with the addition of star wideout Tyreek Hill, along with a more creative offense under head coach Mike McDaniel. The pairing of Hill and Jaylen Waddle could mean huge numbers for Tagovailoa.

Minnesota Vikings: Irv Smith Jr., TE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zu8pn_0g21QLNN00

After showing promise in his first two seasons, Smith missed all of last year. He's back as Minnesota's starting tight end, and could be a major factor in the Red Zone after recording seven touchdowns over his first two seasons.

New England Patriots: Christian Barmore, DT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EVwh_0g21QLNN00

Barmore added some pressure on the interior in his rookie season with 1.5 sacks and nine hurries. He's set to see more snaps this year after showing improvement late last season.

New Orleans Saints: Pete Werner, LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzdOk_0g21QLNN00

It was an up and down rookie season for Werner, whose snaps were inconsistent last year. He still had 62 tackles as a key run-stopper, and the 2021 second-round pick should see more snaps this year.

New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, OLB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1panyb_0g21QLNN00

Ojulari was a bright spot in a bleak 2021 season for the Giants, recording eight sacks in his rookie season. The coaching staff has changed in the offseason, but Ojulari's role will still be huge on passing downs. He could become a household name soon.

New York Jets: Breece Hall, RB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47M8Zc_0g21QLNN00

The first running back selected in this year's draft, Hall is likely to be a bell-cow back for the Jets. The team desperately needs more support for Zach Wilson, and Hall has shown the ability in college as a runner and receiver to be an elite talent at the next level.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4Gv2_0g21QLNN00

The Eagles fared well last year after adjusting the offense to Hurts' strengths. He needs to make strides as a passer, and the addition of elite wide receiver A.J. Brown should help. Hurts now has all the weapons he needs to make serious noise.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3k4l_0g21QLNN00

The Steelers have a potential quarterback competition between Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky in training camp. Pickett's time will certainly come after the team spent a first-round pick on him, and he has excellent weapons in Pittsburgh's offense, including Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and Pat Freiermuth. With a great defense to support him, Pickett has plenty of support when he finds the field.

San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUnd9_0g21QLNN00

Lance is likely to replace Jimmy Garoppolo as San Francisco's starting quarterback. He was rough when he found the field last season but stands to improve with an offense that is contoured to his strengths. Offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan has the ability to make Lance a star in short order.

Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Taylor, EDGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGV56_0g21QLNN00

The Seahawks have produced their fair share of defensive stars in recent seasons, and Taylor will be one of their key players in a rebuilding year. Taylor had 6.5 sacks in his first season on the field and should be more comfortable this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5niz_0g21QLNN00

Tryon-Shoyinka turned heads in his rookie season but found the field on fewer than 50% of defensive snaps. He's set to see a huge boost this year after the Bucs moved on from multiple veterans, and his 27 pressures last season showed elite potential.

Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lL27y_0g21QLNN00

Burks has huge shoes to fill after the Titans traded A.J. Brown in the offseason. It will be nearly impossible for him to equal Brown's production in his rookie season, but his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands could allow him to produce in his own unique role.

Washington Commanders: Chase Young, DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ltndl_0g21QLNN00

After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Young had only 1.5 sacks in nine games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He's shown elite flashes and should be healthy in his comeback season.

