Drunk Morris County Man Charged With Assault By Auto In Route 10 Crash: Police

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago

A Morris County man was charged with assault by auto and several other offenses following a serious crash on Route 10, authorities said.

Bryan Ramirez, 36, was intoxicated and using his cell phone when he caused a crash with injuries on Route 10 west in Denville on Sunday, June 5, Denville Police said.

Ramirez, of Dover, was arrested and charged with assault by auto, DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, use of cellphone, and unsafe lane change, police said.

He was later released to a sober adult and is scheduled to appear in court.

#Denville Police
