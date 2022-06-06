ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOP NJ Offering $1.5 Million In June Online Circuit Guarantees

By Anthony Cicali III
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis June, New Jersey online poker players will have two major series to compete in for big cash. WSOP.com is running their popular monthly circuit series along side of their online championship summer tournaments. The World Series of Poker’s online circuit event begins on Saturday, June 11 and runs...

CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA

