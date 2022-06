ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle he was supposed to repair, according to the probable cause affidavit. On March 2, the victim told police that in late January, she and her husband took their 2002 Mercury Sable to 31-year-old Andrew Waltz for auto repairs. Waltz is the son of the victims’ friend and does repair work on the side.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO