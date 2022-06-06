Prosecutors oppose motion by Sandy Lake Jan. 6 defendant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — Prosecutors Monday in federal court are opposing a request by a woman from Sandy Lake, Pa., charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the capital for her pretrial restrictions to be loosened.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Rochlin told U.S. Judge Royce Lamberth in the United States Court For The District Of Columbia that the request for Rachel Marie Powell , 41, should be denied because she has threatened violence twice in the past.

Her new attorney, Nicholas D. Smith, filed a motion May 26 asking Judge Lamberth to relax his order that Powell be confined to home detention because it interferes with her work schedule and her ability to raise her children and also take them to sporting and other events,

Powell faces an 8-count federal indictment for her involvement in the mayhem at the Capital on the day that the U.S. Senate was meeting to affirm the results of the Electoral College to appoint Joe Biden as president.

Powell has been held under house arrest as she awaits trial. She also switched legal counsel, as her former attorney withdrew from the case May 11 and Smith took over.

In his motion, Smith said that because of the legal expenses Powell needs to pay, she was forced to sell her house and move into another house on the grounds of her job. He said this hampers her ability to raise her six children because the house is too small for three of her teenage sons, so they live in a rental property close by, but Powell can not go there after 6 p.m. because there is no way for her house arrest monitoring equipment to be set up there.

Smith said it is dangerous to leave the teenagers in the rental property to stay by themselves overnight without supervision. Smith also wrote that the ankle bracelet makes it hard for Powell to drive her kids to sporting events or other activities if they are out of the range of the monitoring.

The confinement also affects her job because she can not attend meetings or other work-related activities, Smith wrote.

“She has several children who are in school and has meager resources,” Smith wrote. “The contention she is a flight risk is baseless.”

In her opposition brief, Rochlin wrote that Powell does not have custody of her children; they live with their father and come to visit her, so those grounds to ask for a modification of her confinement are “intermittent and temporary.”

Powell can also ask for a modification of the hours she is allowed to leave home or visits from her children, Rochlin wrote.

Rochlin also wrote that Powell has threatened violence at least twice before she was arrested. On Nov. 11, 2020, Powell wrote in a message that she surveilled the home of an unknown public official and asked how she could confirm the home belonged to the official without going into a courthouse.

In October of 2020, Rochlin wrote, Howell posted on Facebook that she commented that a civil war might occur and added “Unfortunately, the only way this is probably capable of being fixed is bloodshed because I’m not so sure our government can be fixed the political way anymore, either.”

Rochlin also wrote that Powell posted pictures of herself with guns on social media at a shooting range and posted such comments as “Guns don’t kill people; I do,” and “Prayer is a good way to meet the Lord but trespassing is faster.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, Powell left her children alone to go to Washington, D.C., Rochlin wrote, and there are several images of her in Facebook live videos at the capital shouting and pushing at the line of police trying to keep people out and that she stayed for several hours, exhorting several people through a bullhorn that she had already been inside, Rochlin wrote.

She urged those inside to stick together so they could take the building and was seen with an ice pick outside of a broken window, Rochlin wrote.

On Jan. 16, 2021, FBI agents had a bulletin that Powell was wanted but she did not turn herself in until Feb. 4, 2021, after giving an interview to a reporter from an undisclosed location while she was still wanted, Rochlin wrote.

