Lana (Widick) Capdeville played her first slot machine in heaven on May 24th, 2022. She was born on April 11th, 1944, in Thousand Oaks, California. Her parents, Warren Widick and Maxine (Fields) Widick, raised her in Thousand Oaks along with her siblings, Tom Widick, Judy (Widick) Sheely and Jim Widick. Throughout...