ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

The Puyallup City Council June 7 Meeting Agenda

By Name
The Suburban Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on June 7 (6:30...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator June 10 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s June 10 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Councilmember McCarthy to resign

City of Tacoma announcement. “After nearly seven years of service on the City Council, I have made the decision to resign and focus my efforts on a new career opportunity and my family. June 22 will be my last day on the City Council. At the end of June, I will begin a new role with Comcast as Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs in Washington. I am excited for this opportunity, but leaving the Council is a tough decision for me, and not one I take lightly. Tacoma, you have entrusted me to make decisions, advocate and work on your behalf. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve you. As I reflect on my service, I feel a sense of pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together. I also know there are many challenges and opportunities ahead. While I may not be on the City Council, I remain steadfast in my commitment and care for our community. Thank you, Tacoma.”
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Observations from 5/23/22 Clover Park School Board Working Meeting

Submitted by John Arbeeny. I attended the 23 May 2022 Clover Park School Board (CPSB) Working Meeting via ZOOM and came away with the following observations. The public is still awaiting minutes from the April 2022 Board meetings after over a month. This delay is unacceptable and unexplainable. For example, draft minutes of the Lakewood City Council meetings are typically published in The Suburban Times within days, not months, of the meetings. This delay in CPSB meeting minutes makes those meetings largely irrelevant to the public that long after the fact. No one reads “old news”.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

CALL to ACTION: Attend Clover Park School District School Board Meeting

Tacoma Urban League announcement. On Monday, June 13th, at 6:00PM, the Clover Park School District will be discussing the investigative findings against school board director Paul Wagemann. This meeting is open to the public and vital for community members to attend. This will be a space to express thoughts, opinions,...
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Puyallup, WA
Government
City
Puyallup, WA
The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board

City of Tacoma announcement. The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill the following positions on the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board:. District Positions (2): Open to any person residing in District 1 and 5. Professional Positions (2): Open to any person residing in Tacoma with professional expertise in either community...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Historic Fort Steilacoom Museum open this summer

Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement. Come see us! Historic Fort Steilacoom museum in the city of Lakewood will be open on the first and third Sundays of the month during summer. Whether you’re one person or you bring an entire family, you can learn about daily life in the 1850’s.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Some of you have asked about COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5. We will have those doses at our vaccine events after they receive FDA, CDC and Western States authorization. We will post information on social media when they are available. The FDA meeting is scheduled for June 15.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: The least accountable government in the county

Submitted by Walter Neary. I had the pleasure of being quoted recently in a story by The News Tribune related to the main branch of the Lakewood library. There are clearly a lot of people who want to save the current library building. In order to understand how to move the Pierce County Library System, we need to understand that the Pierce County Library System is the least accountable taxing authority and government in this area.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Puyallup City Council
The Suburban Times

Read Beyond the Beaten Path with Summer Reading at the Pierce County Library

Pierce County Library System announcement. Venture off the beaten path this summer with the Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, takes readers of all ages on reading challenges with activities, events, prizes and more. This fun, free program is a great way to foster a love of reading for the entire family.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Street Closures Due to Meeker Days Festival

City of Puyallup announcement. Notice is given that the city has approved a request for street closures from June 17 through June 19 for the annual 2022 Meeker Days Festival. The Street Department will start placing ‘No Parking’ signs at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and at that time begin to close various streets, alleys and parking lots in preparation for the event.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Fewer assumptions, more kindness

With the Executive out of town on an adventure I am sure we will all hear about, I have been asked to be this week’s guest blogger! And if you know anything about me, I am my least favorite subject, but I am also a rule follower who drew the short straw.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Suburban Times

Letter: Warning Steilacoom Toxic Chemical Spraying

Submitted by Greg Alderete. Paul Loveless has approved the use of toxic Glufosinate Ammonium as the sole method of weed eradication throughout the town of Steilacooms public areas. I first noticed this at the Chambers Street entrance to the Farrells marsh. So this poisonous chemical is leaching into the freshwater...
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

KIRO 7: Controversy over traditional kente graduation stoles at Clover Park High School

For Clover Park High School seniors Diane Veness and Shadae Ingram, graduation is only days away. But instead of a celebration, it’s become a point of contention between the high school and these soon-to-be graduates. In years past, students all wore identical golden stoles over their graduation gowns, but...
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Tribe of Indians $20,000 grant helps Bates Technical College students in need

Bates Technical College announcement. Tacoma, Wash. — A $20,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians will help Bates Technical College students experiencing financial crisis stay in school. The donation to the Bates Technical College Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program supports students who are most at risk of abandoning their...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: KC Simpson

A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lake Louise Elementary School paraeducator KC Simpson. KC has been with the district for 28 years. After relocating from Hawaii, KC noticed a change in her young daughter who was adapting to a new environment at Lake City Elementary School. KC began volunteering at school to support her daughter emotionally and connect with teachers but soon found herself becoming an integral part of the Lake City family. She then became a paraeducator for Lake City for 12 years before transitioning to Lake Louise in 2006.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: An Oasis of Quiet Beauty

The other day, my husband brought me back to a place I hadn’t seen in a long time. Kind of a secret garden with lots of treasure to discover. Floral treasure, art jewels. A place that is like an oasis close to the center of a busy town. Its entrance is well-marked, yet doesn’t betray how much beauty lies beyond.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Kids’ vaccination rates dropped during the pandemic

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. The pandemic likely upended your family’s life in many ways—including some you might not have noticed. Washington State Department of Health announced many children in Washington are behind on their regular vaccinations. This may have happened because you stayed home during the pandemic...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

TCC Commencement Ceremonies to be Held on Campus

Tacoma Community College announcement. Tacoma Community College will hold Commencement ceremonies in the Building 20 Gym at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Graduates from 2020 and 2021 have been invited to participate with their programs. Degrees awarded for the Class of 2022:. 42 Bachelor of Applied Science...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Making a Difference

Submitted by Diane Formoso. Caring for Kids is working every day to make a difference in the lives of our kids in need. Last month was busy with our garage sale and Open House. Both of the events took a lot of preparation, but they were very successful. This year,...
STEILACOOM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy