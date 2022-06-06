ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Student arrested for 'credible threat' to WA school

 4 days ago

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — A student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Washington state was arrested after authorities said he...

Judge: Release photos of tattoos on cop charged with murder

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered the release of 78 photographs of tattoos that cover the body of a suburban Seattle police officer charged with murder, but said prosecutors must redact about half after finding them “inflammatory” and saying their release could jeopardize the officer’s right to a fair trial.
SEATTLE, WA
Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez

On June 5, 2022 in the early morning hours, Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez was called to her celestial home after a short battle with complications from a stroke at Harborview's Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Born June 5, 1937, Teresa lived a life full of happiness, laughter, singing and cooking for family and guests and serving God. Teresa was born in Tepatitlan de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico. She grew up on a ranch and farm with her family prior to marrying her husband Salvador Velazquez Leos on February 17, 1955. They raised six boys together and shared a marriage until the passing of Salvador in 2002. Teresa continued with life spending a large portion of her time split between Mexico and the Yakima Valley. Teresa cherished spending time with her boys, grandchildren, relatives and friends made along her life's journey. She also enjoyed needle point, singing, cooking (Mole de nopales, fideo, chilito de huevo and frijoles con chorizo). As a devout Catholic she spent her time praying the Rosary not only for her family but also for those who needed God's guiding hand the most. Teresa joins her husband Salvador and countless relatives and friends in heaven.? She is survived by all 6 of her sons and their spouses, Galo & Rosa Velazquez, Juan Manuel & Gloria Velazquez, Horacio & Norma Velazquez, Oscar & Claudia Velazquez, Alejandro & Guadalupe Velazquez and Salvador Velazquez Jr. and his girlfriend Angie, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss Doña Tere's "consejos bendiciones," long talks and her immense presence in our lives. "Vuela alto Doña Tere" dejo su huella en cada uno de nuestros corazones. A viewing will be held Friday, June 10th 2-5 PM with a rosary at 5 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA. Burial to follow at Zillah, WA Cemetery.
SEATTLE, WA
Opinion: Commissioners need to brush up on laws

Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson will be writing a check for $5,500 to settle a lawsuit claiming he and fellow commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act last year. That’s probably enough money to get Commissioner Anderson’s attention. But perhaps the more important...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Analysis: Ten (or more) Husky football breakout candidates in 2022

Jun. 8—It's natural to search for salvation in the transfer portal, or in the undying allure of a five-star freshman. New is better. Acquisition is fun. Development is boring, patience painstaking. But like it or not, most production takes time. So, for the sake of this exercise, let's disregard...
SEATTLE, WA

