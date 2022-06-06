Stars sign forward Matej Blumel to two-year, entry-level contract

Seider, 21, skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, notching 50 points (7-43-50) and 34 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound blueliner paced all Red Wings rookies in scoring while leading the team with 43 assists, 21 power play points and 23:02 average time on ice. In all, Seider ranked among the NHL's top rookie defensemen with seven goals (2nd), 43 assists (1st), 50 points (1st), 34 penalty minutes (7th), two power play goals (T1st), 21 power play points (1st), two overtime goals (1st), four game-winning goals (1st), 187 shots (1st) and 23:02 average time on ice (1st). His 50 points are the third-highest total in franchise history by a Detroit rookie defenseman and the most since Nicklas Lidstrom (60) in 1991-92. Additionally, Seider set a franchise record by becoming the first rookie defenseman to author an eight-game point streak (Feb. 9-March 4). Seider was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and is looking to become the sixth player - and first defenseman - in franchise history to be named the NHL's Rookie of the Year.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO