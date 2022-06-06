ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars sign forward Matej Blumel to two-year, entry-level contract

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlumel, 22, skated in 49 games in the 2021-22 season for HC Dynamo Pardubice of Tipsport Extraliga (Czechia). He ranked fourth on the club with 12 goals and eighth with 24 points....

www.nhl.com

NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Rangers 1 - Game 4

Down 2-1 in the series after Sunday's thrilling Game Three comeback win, the Lightning took care of business with a solid, overall outing in Game Four and turned the Eastern Conference Final into a best-of-three. Compared to Game Three, a contest in which the Lightning outshot the Rangers, 52-30, and...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Moritz Seider Named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

Seider, 21, skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, notching 50 points (7-43-50) and 34 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound blueliner paced all Red Wings rookies in scoring while leading the team with 43 assists, 21 power play points and 23:02 average time on ice. In all, Seider ranked among the NHL's top rookie defensemen with seven goals (2nd), 43 assists (1st), 50 points (1st), 34 penalty minutes (7th), two power play goals (T1st), 21 power play points (1st), two overtime goals (1st), four game-winning goals (1st), 187 shots (1st) and 23:02 average time on ice (1st). His 50 points are the third-highest total in franchise history by a Detroit rookie defenseman and the most since Nicklas Lidstrom (60) in 1991-92. Additionally, Seider set a franchise record by becoming the first rookie defenseman to author an eight-game point streak (Feb. 9-March 4). Seider was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and is looking to become the sixth player - and first defenseman - in franchise history to be named the NHL's Rookie of the Year.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Territory Talk: Lundell talks rookie season, nicknames and more!

Fresh off an outstanding rookie season, Anton Lundell joins the Territory Talk podcast to talk about his first tour of the NHL, his location-based nickname, living with Aleksander Barkov and much more. Plus, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive break down just how exceptional the 20-year-old former first-round pick was...
NHL
NHL

3 Keys: Lightning at Rangers, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

Tampa hopes to continue solid defensive play; Chytil, Strome in for New York. The New York Rangers are hoping a return to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final allows them to retake control of the series after the Tampa Bay Lightning won Games 3 and 4 at Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
Corey Pronman Q&A | DRAFT

The Athletic's Corey Pronman reviewed the 2022 Draft class at the Combine and gave some names to keep an eye on. During the 2022 Combine, the Athletic's Corey Pronman broke down some names Devils fans could see picked at second-overall, as well as who has impressed scouts and teams during the week in Buffalo. The full video interview is below, along with a written excerpt below.
NHL
NHL

Fly By Podcast - Chris Peters

As the Winnipeg Jets settle into another off season, CJOB's Jamie Thomas & Paul Edmonds look ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal as the Jets own two first round picks! To break it all down they welcome prospect analyst, Christ Peters, of Daily Faceoff to give his perspective.
NHL
NHL

Dustin Brown's Top 10 Career Moments

The Kings captain of eight years led the Kings to a pair of Stanley Cups and countless memories. Let's reminisce on some of the greatest moments in his career. As we say thank you and goodbye to the playing career of Dustin Brown, many moments come to mind. Brown's impact on the Kings and the community both on and off the ice has been evident since he joined the franchise in 2003 and will forever live on log beyond his final game. After 19 seasons, 1,296 games, 325 goals and 387 assists, the former Kings captain, all-time leader in games played in franchise history and two-time Stanley Cup champion has officially retired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from taking both games in Tampa

Just like that, the Eastern Conference Final is a best-of-three series. The Tampa Bay Lightning skated to a big 4-1 win over the New York Rangers in Game 4 on Tuesday night to get the series evened up at two apiece. Tampa Bay got goals from Pat Maroon, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Ondrej Palat in the win.
NHL

Kane thanks Oilers fans for support, unsure where he'll play next

The 30-year-old forward, who signed with the Oilers on Jan. 27 after his contract had been terminated by the San Jose Sharks, had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 43 regular-season games and scored 13 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which lead the NHL, in 15 games. He can become a free agent July 13.
NHL
NHL

Strome, Chytil game-time decisions for Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 5

TAMPA -- Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil will each be a game-time decision for the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), coach Gerard Gallant said Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

CBJ name Trent Vogelhuber head coach of the Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that Trent Vogelhuber has been named head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate. Vogelhuber, who spent the past four seasons as a Cleveland assistant coach, succeeds Mike Eaves and will be the seventh head coach in Monsters history. "We...
NHL

THE SKINNY: HEAT VS. WOLVES - GAME 4

Stockton looks to keep the Western Conference Final alive. TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat vs. Chicago Wolves. TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker. HEAT INDEX. The Stockton Heat have been pushed to the...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Stars trade goaltender Ben Bishop, 2022 draft pick to Buffalo

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has traded goaltender Ben Bishop and a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft to Buffalo in exchange for future considerations. Bishop, 35, didn't play for the Stars in 2021-22, and finishes his time in Dallas...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Rangers leaning on Kreider entering must-win Game 6 vs. Lightning

NEW YORK - Ryan Callahan remembers the moment Chris Kreider first walked into the New York Rangers dressing room. He knew little about the prospect, who was six days removed from winning his second NCAA championship with Boston College, but he immediately registered the presence, the size, the bearing of the then-20 year old.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Gruden and Hiller Relieved of Assistant Coach Duties

John Gruden and Jim Hiller have been relieved of their duties as Assistant Coach. New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that John Gruden and Jim Hiller have been relieved of their duties as Assistant Coach. This Day in Isles History: June 10. Al Arbour is...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Lightning look to continue winning more battles than Rangers in Game 5

Barr says top players set tone for Tampa Bay to even Eastern Final. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Rocky Thompson and Dave Barr will take turns providing insight. Thompson's focus will be on the Western Conference; Barr will handle the Eastern Conference.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Mailbag #30: One Final Look Back

RALEIGH, NC. - We're now officially 10 days without Carolina Hurricanes hockey. How does everyone feel about it?. The good news is that it is going to be a fast and eventful summer for the team. We're already less than a month away from the draft, an incredibly important free...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Kenan Thompson to host NHL Awards on June 21

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- Emmy Award-winning actor Kenan Thompson will return as host of the 2022 NHL Awards™ on Tuesday, June 21, the National Hockey League announced today. The televised celebration of the League's best regular-season performances will broadcast live from City 2 (New York City or Tampa) of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in the U.S. and Canada, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bourque pulling for Avalanche in Final 21 years after he hoisted Cup

Hall of Fame defenseman recalls 'favorite' game of career on anniversary of only NHL title. From a distance, Ray Bourque will be cheering for the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final against either the New York Rangers or Tampa Bay Lightning. Whether or not the Hall of Fame defenseman...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Lindgren inspiring Rangers with grit, heart during playoff run

TAMPA -- Ryan Lindgren had it happen to him again Tuesday. The New York Rangers defenseman was struck on the foot by a puck and fell awkwardly in the first period of a 4-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL

