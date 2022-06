SOUTHINGTON – The state’s Department of Children and Families has been made notified after a Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a young child from Southington. State police around 12:17 a.m. asked the public to be on the lookout for 7-year-old Eve Hoeger, who had been reported missing since sometime Friday. The child, who will turn 8 later this month, was believed to possibly be with her mother, 32-year-old Ashley Hoeger, in a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO