Mariners' Sam Haggerty: First two hits of season

Castillo (2-4) took the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out three in six innings. Castillo was done in by a poor first inning, where two Reds errors combined to allow the Cardinals to score a second run. He also received no offensive support, as the Reds weren't able to generate a run with four hits and five walks. The right-hander has completed six innings in four of his last five starts, and he's allowed more than two runs only once in that span. He has a 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 39 innings in seven outings. Castillo is projected for a road start versus the Diamondbacks next week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO