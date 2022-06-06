Rays' Isaac Paredes: Slugs fourth homer

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina has had a 19-year career in which he's been widely regarded as one of the top catchers in the franchise's history. In what is his final season, Molina is still recording firsts. During the eighth inning of Wednesday's 11-3 loss to the Tampa Bay...
Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
Longoria exited Friday's game against the Dodgers in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Longoria slowly ran to first base after grounding out in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday, and he was replaced defensively to begin the fifth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI. The nature and severity of Longoria's injury aren't yet clear.
Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
Almora was diagnosed with a sprained shoulder after leaving Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Almora went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Thursday prior to exiting the game at the end of the fifth inning. However, his injury doesn't seem to be a significant concern. The 28-year-old will test the issue prior to Friday's series opener, and he's considered day-to-day.
Harper went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-0 victory over the Brewers. Harper went deep for a three-run shot off Luke Barker with two outs in the ninth inning, driving in Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber. The homer was his 14th of the year and his fourth in the last five games. Since the beginning of May, Harper has batted .345 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 23 runs and three stolen bases over 113 at-bats in 29 games.
Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
Senzel (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Senzel will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a back injury as Albert Almora draws the start in center field and will bat eighth Thursday. Manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that Senzel had his back examined Thursday and he could miss a day or a few.
Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
Hendricks isn't listed among the Cubs' probable starters for Friday's or Saturday's games against the Yankees, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The Cubs have already given Hendricks some extra rest coming off his last start June 1, and it's unclear if he'll being taking the ball this weekend in New York. Chicago has yet to list a starter for Sunday, but Marcus Stroman will also be in the mix to pitch given his outing Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather. One or both of Hendricks and Stroman will have to wait until next week before retaking the mound.
Castillo (2-4) took the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out three in six innings. Castillo was done in by a poor first inning, where two Reds errors combined to allow the Cardinals to score a second run. He also received no offensive support, as the Reds weren't able to generate a run with four hits and five walks. The right-hander has completed six innings in four of his last five starts, and he's allowed more than two runs only once in that span. He has a 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 39 innings in seven outings. Castillo is projected for a road start versus the Diamondbacks next week.
