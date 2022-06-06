ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPD investigating Walmart burglary

By Tatiana Battle
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department needs your help finding the man seen in these photos. According to officers, he was caught on camera stealing sporting goods from Walmart.

Police say that the crime took place on May 21st at the Walmart located on 2450 NW 338 Loop Northbound. The suspect in the photos reportedly burglarized and stole sporting equipment from the store after business hours.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lnxli_0g21JWWF00

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0008910.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

