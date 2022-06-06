OPD investigating Walmart burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department needs your help finding the man seen in these photos. According to officers, he was caught on camera stealing sporting goods from Walmart.

Police say that the crime took place on May 21st at the Walmart located on 2450 NW 338 Loop Northbound. The suspect in the photos reportedly burglarized and stole sporting equipment from the store after business hours.





If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0008910.

