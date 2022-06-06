21-year-old West Mifflin man killed in ATV crash in Somerset County, passenger seriously injured

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old West Mifflin man has died after he crashed his ATV into a tree in Somerset County on Saturday.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Ethan Leskovitz lost control of the ATV along Christner Road in Elk Lick Township before crashing into a tree at around 12:11 a.m.

Leskovitz was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified passenger was flown to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for serious bodily injuries, according to state police.

