The streamer has shed upwards of $200 billion in value since November, which actually makes it priced to sell. Netflix has seen its market cap drop from more than $300 billion in November to less than $90 billion as of Wednesday. The leading streamer’s enterprise value, which ballooned to $277.3 billion last year, is down to around $100 billion. The steep declines have made the company a ripe acquisition target on the open market, but Hollywood has been strangely silent.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO