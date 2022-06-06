Days of our Lives PreVUE for the Week of June 6-10, 2022

Abigail has had quite a life on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, escaping death and developing dissociative identity disorder. But even though she takes a licking, she keeps on ticking!. The daughter of Jack Deveraux and Jennifer Horton, Abigail was born in 1992 and played by a series of child actors including Jillian Claire, who portrayed the girl from 2003-04. In October of 2004, the character was aged into a teenager and Ashley Benson stepped into the role. She stayed for three years, departing in 2007. In March of 2011, Kate Mansi joined DAYS as the newest Abigail, and she made her last appearance in June of 2016. Later that year, Marci Miller stepped into the role. Although the actress said goodbye to the soap in the fall of 2018, Mansi returned for a brief stint to wrap up her storyline and the following year made additional appearances before coming back on a more permanent basis. However, by August 2020, she was out again and Miller returned to the role in September!

