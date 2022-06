Through its recently expanded elder nutrition program, the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Door County offers seniors more meal options than ever. Those older than 60 can now enjoy a hot meal at – or take one home from – one of five dining sites in the county: Baileys Harbor, Liberty Grove, Brussels, Washington Island and Sturgeon Bay. Previously, the main meal site in Sturgeon Bay was the only one offering dine-in meals.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO