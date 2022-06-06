ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Former Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18j0TG_0g21HJMS00

AUBURN — Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr is among the 80 FBS players listed on the ballot for College Football Hall of Fame voting.

The Hall of Fame's class of 2023 will be announced on an undetermined date early in 2023. It is voted on by media, athletics administrators and Hall of Fame members.

Carr, 60, played for Auburn from 1981-84, the first four years of the Pat Dye era. The linebacker left his mark by becoming the second-leading tackler in program history, a title he still holds (453 career tackles).

He was a first-team All-American in 1984 and a four-time Academic All-SEC honoree. The hall has had 1,506 players inducted to date. It has a requirement of being a first-team All-American at some point.

AUBURN LEGENDS: 'Long overdue:' William Andrews joins Auburn football ABC backfield in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

AUBURN SPORTS: 'Unfair criticism': How Auburn baseball got accountable at the plate before NCAA regional

Carr is back on the ballot after also appearing as a candidate for the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class. He was inducted to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Carr helped Auburn to a 1983 SEC title. The Tigers won three bowl games while he was on the team. He went on to have a four-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Former Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Dye
Person
Gregg Carr
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy