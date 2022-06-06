Former Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

AUBURN — Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr is among the 80 FBS players listed on the ballot for College Football Hall of Fame voting.

The Hall of Fame's class of 2023 will be announced on an undetermined date early in 2023. It is voted on by media, athletics administrators and Hall of Fame members.

Carr, 60, played for Auburn from 1981-84, the first four years of the Pat Dye era. The linebacker left his mark by becoming the second-leading tackler in program history, a title he still holds (453 career tackles).

He was a first-team All-American in 1984 and a four-time Academic All-SEC honoree. The hall has had 1,506 players inducted to date. It has a requirement of being a first-team All-American at some point.

Carr is back on the ballot after also appearing as a candidate for the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class. He was inducted to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Carr helped Auburn to a 1983 SEC title. The Tigers won three bowl games while he was on the team. He went on to have a four-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

