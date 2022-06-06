ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Truck Shows Up To Repair Hole In Boca Raton Street Winds Up In New Hole

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1friA1_0g21GqVw00
Photo: CBS 12

A truck sent out by the City of Boca Raton to repair a hole that opened up in a street on Saturday had to be pulled out of a second hole.

Crews showed up to work on the hole in the Boca Madera community, when a second hole opened up around the truck.

A tow truck had to be called to get the vehicle out.

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s almost like it’s out of Mad Max’: Delray Beach trying to combat surge in dirt bikes and loud engine revving

Downtown Delray Beach keeps surging in popularity with dozens of trendy restaurants and bars. But city officials and police are grappling with a pair of growing complaints by Atlantic Avenue: the deafening sound from motorcycles loudly revving their engines and packs of riders speeding through nearby neighborhoods on dirt bikes and ATVs. That’s left the city looking for ways to combat the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is starting off the weekend with extra cash in their pocket. The Florida Lottery says someone picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket on Thursday worth more than $58,000. The lucky person bought the ticket at the Publix store on Southern...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — "This is Falcon. It's a 100-year-old house," Sean Iglehart, who is the new managing partner at Falcon House, said. The Falcon House and Bar closed in Delray Beach in 2012, a venue where Iglehart worked as a barback years ago. "[The owners] hosted this infamous...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Cars
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Boca Raton, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
soulofmiami.org

Larry’s Ice Cream’s Super-Sized, NJ-Boardwalk-Inspired Comfort Foods and Super-Cool Desserts Are Blazing a Trends-Packed Trail to Boca Raton 6/13/22

Boca Raton, Florida—June 8, 2022–Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Man steals Amazon packages from Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook was caught on camera after walking away with four packages outside of a South Florida home. The theft happened on Southwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale, last month. Police said the boxes ended up in the trash bin of Sharon Theron, a resident...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tow Truck#Vehicles#Cbs
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Boward apartment complex to charge tenants’ guests to park

If you can afford to rent an apartment in Broward County, now be aware that property managers have found another way to get more money out of renters and their guests. Nottingham Pine Apartments not only hiked rents on tenants, now managers of the apartment complex located at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard, are planning to charge tenants’ guests for parking, according to reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
bocamag.com

Concert Review: Tears for Fears, Garbage in West Palm Beach

The storm clouds finally, mercifully departed for a few hours Thursday night, leaving an idyllic, balmy breeze in their wake. It was the perfect atmosphere to absorb one of the 1980s’ defining duos back in fine fettle and supporting their best work in more than 30 years. In fact,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RISING RENT: Tell Us Your Rent Story In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

How Much Is Your Rent Rising In South Palm Beach County? We Want To Know Which Apartments, Landlords Are Out Of Control… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is your rent rising to outrageous levels? Is your landlord or apartment management company doubling or even […] The article RISING RENT: Tell Us Your Rent Story In Boca Raton, Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews work to repair gas leak in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some tank trouble took place in Coral Springs as crews are working to fix a gas leak. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department crews are on the scene burning off gas from a large propane tank that started leaking. This happened along Southwest First Street just east...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale agrees to pay Elon Musk team $375,000 to do recon on beach tunnel plan

The town with killer gridlock is one step closer to making a deal with The Boring Company to take traffic underground. On Tuesday night, Fort Lauderdale commissioners said yes to kicking in $375,000 for a feasibility study that will help Elon Musk’s team of experts answer three key questions: Can South Florida’s terrain safely accommodate a pair of 2.7-mile tunnels? What is the best route for ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Teen missing in West Palm beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old teen. Police say London Gordon, 15, was last seen on June 9 near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Largest sea turtle ever recorded in Juno Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Everyone, meet Georgie. The Loggerhead Marinelife Center's director said she is the largest leatherback sea turtle ever found on Juno Beach. Georgie weighs nearly 1,200 pounds, about 400 pounds heavier than the average leatherback. Georgie was first tagged in 2020, but returned to Juno Beach...
JUNO BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy