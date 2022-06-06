ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk Truck Driver Smashes Into House, Gas Line Overnight In Greater Boston Area

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago

One person is injured and a house is left partially dilapidated after a truck driver smashed into a Salem home, authorities said.

Officials responded for a report of a car into a house with a possible entrapment at 294 Jefferson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, according to a Facebook post from Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alerts.

Posted by Salem Ma Firefighters Local 172 on Sunday, June 5, 2022

When crews arrived, the 25-year-old male driver removed himself from the vehicle and was waiting for medical attention, according to a Facebook post from Salem Ma Firefighters Local 172.

Engine 5, Tower Ladder 2 and Car 2 responded to Jefferson Ave for the report of a car into the house with possible...

Posted by Salem Ma Firefighters Local 172 on Monday, June 6, 2022

Crews also detected a strong smell of gas and determined the house's main gas line was compromised. Fortunately, they were able to secure the gas until National Grid arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported inside the home and the house was deemed safe for the family to return inside it, WHDH reports .

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later arrested and is facing multiple charges including operating under the influence, the outlet continued.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

