Manchester, NH

Girl killed, 18-year-old driver seriously injured after being ejected from SUV in NH crash

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A girl was killed and an 18-year-old driver was seriously injured in a crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning after they were ejected from the SUV they were riding in, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of Interstate 93 in Manchester just before 1 a.m. found a Ford Escape and a Volkswagen Jetta that had crashed in the area of mile marker 20.4, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A juvenile girl in the Escape was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 18-year-old Connor Hill, of Londonderry, was also ejected and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jetta was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated that both drivers made contact with each other, causing the Escape to hit the guardrail and roll over, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

