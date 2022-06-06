Vandal Smashed Church Window During Church Service In Sioux City
(Sioux City, IA) — A man is in custody, accused of shattering the window of a downtown Sioux City church during Sunday’s church service. Pastor Aaron Iacino was delivering the sermon at the Holiness Church when it happened at about 10:45. He said he thought the suspect “broke it with a skateboard” or “maybe threw a rock” — but it turned out to be the metal lid from a city-provided trash can. Iacino says the congregation was startled, but no one was injured. Police quickly arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Victor Cieselski, who’s charged with aggravated assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
Comments / 0