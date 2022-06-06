Vandal Smashed Church Window During Church Service In Sioux City

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Two single vehicle accidents were reported in Dickinson County over the last week. On the evening of May 31st the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rolled over vehicle in the 2400 block of 190th street just outside of Arnolds Park. The driver of the vehicle was a 16 year old male from Wallingford, IA who reportedly looked at his cellphone then panicked and over-corrected when his vehicle entered the shoulder of the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it went into the ditch where it rolled before coming to a rest on its side momentarily trapping the driver. The vehicle was considered totaled and the driver received minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain control.

DICKINSON COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO