ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Vandal Smashed Church Window During Church Service In Sioux City

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJKF0_0g21FZju00

(Sioux City, IA) — A man is in custody, accused of shattering the window of a downtown Sioux City church during Sunday’s church service. Pastor Aaron Iacino was delivering the sermon at the Holiness Church when it happened at about 10:45. He said he thought the suspect “broke it with a skateboard” or “maybe threw a rock” — but it turned out to be the metal lid from a city-provided trash can. Iacino says the congregation was startled, but no one was injured. Police quickly arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Victor Cieselski, who’s charged with aggravated assault and third-degree criminal mischief.

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

ARREST MADE IN GIBSON STREET SHOOTING

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR HIS ROLE IN A SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED ON APRIL 15TH IN AN APARTMENT IN THE 2200 BLOCK OF GIBSON STREET. 18-YEAR-OLD JALOND HILLS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH DISCHARGING A FIREARM IN CITY LIMITS, PROHIBITED TRANSFER OF A FIREARM TO AN UNAUTHORIZED PERSON, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER, AND FAILURE TO AFFIX A DRUG TAX STAMP.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE OVERNIGHT SLAYING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE IN THE 900 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET. 32 YEAR OLD KATRINA LASHAY BARNES IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL. SHE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $11,000 BOND. POLICE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Church Window#Vandal#The Holiness Church
kicdam.com

Minor Injuries in Single Vehicle Crashes in Dickinson County

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Two single vehicle accidents were reported in Dickinson County over the last week. On the evening of May 31st the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rolled over vehicle in the 2400 block of 190th street just outside of Arnolds Park. The driver of the vehicle was a 16 year old male from Wallingford, IA who reportedly looked at his cellphone then panicked and over-corrected when his vehicle entered the shoulder of the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it went into the ditch where it rolled before coming to a rest on its side momentarily trapping the driver. The vehicle was considered totaled and the driver received minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain control.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver cited for pot and synthetic urine

LARCHWOOD—A 54-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating armed robbery at a Family Dollar on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 9:06 a.m., officers responded to a Family Dollar, located near S. 13th and Center streets. According to law enforcement, an employee told authorities that a thin Black male in his 30s entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Primghar man jailed for contact violation

PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Troy Monroe Johanson stemmed from him allegedly sending an individual he is not to have contact with a text message about 9:50 p.m. Monday, June 6, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
kscj.com

TAYVON DAVIS MURDER TRIAL TO BEGIN IN WOODBURY COUNTY

THE MURDER TRIAL OF A 26-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS. GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN 2018 IS GETTING UNDERWAY TODAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. TAYVON DAVIS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD, AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Passenger hurt when sleep driver crashes

GAZA—One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, June 5, about two miles northeast of Gaza. Sixty-year-old David Lee Nelson of Cherokee was driving a 1999 GMC Savana south on the 4200 mile of Taft Avenue when he fell asleep, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
CHEROKEE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids woman jailed for false report

ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, on a charge of false report to a public entity. The arrest of Tichelle Rae Erickson stemmed from her calling dispatch about 3:50 a.m. that day to report a green Chevrolet Avalanche was parked in front of her residence at 202 S. Tama St., according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for second OWI

SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 10:20 a.m. Friday, June 3, near Sheldon on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of William Donald Pugh stemmed from the stop of...
SHELDON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former West Harrison school teacher arrested for Inappropriate Contact with Students

(Logan) A former West Harrison school teacher has been arrested for inappropriate contact with students. On April 22, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between former West Harrison School Teacher Benjamin J. Work and a minor student. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, initiated an investigation into the allegation.
LOGAN, IA
1380kcim.com

Arcadia Woman Arrested For Burglary While Impersonating Government Official Receives Deferred Judgement

An Arcadia woman arrested in November after falsely claiming to be a contractor for the Carroll County Assessor’s Office to access a rural Breda home was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-year-old Cassandra Lynne Vonnahme was initially charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, for allegedly stealing prescription medications from the home while posing as a government official. The charge was later amended to third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecutors, and Vonnahme pled guilty to the reduced charge earlier this spring. A judge approved her request for a deferred judgment last week, and Vonnahme was ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines, restitution, and court costs. She was placed on probation for two years, and court records regarding the case will be expunged following the successful completion of the sentence.
ARCADIA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy