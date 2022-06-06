Trump Endorses Reynolds’ Reelection Campaign

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the state is getting closer to the end of the bird flu outbreak. There are just a few commercial poultry sites left to be released from quarantine and then they can bring in new birds. He says this year’s bird flu has been “a financial hardship” for poultry producers and that financial recovery “could take time.” The process for lifting quarantines involve cleaning and disinfecting the sites and then testing for the virus. More than 13 million birds in Iowa have died from the disease or been killed to stop it from spreading. The state had its last case of bird flu in early May.

