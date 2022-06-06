ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Endorses Reynolds’ Reelection Campaign

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has the official backing of former president Donald Trump. She announced Sunday on Twitter that Trump had endorsed her for a second term in office. The incumbent Republican is running unopposed for the G-O-P nomination.

3-1 Vote Split In Iowa’s US House Delegation On Gun Bill

(Washington, DC) — Iowa’s delegation in the U-S House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy A-R-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
Iowa Senator Talks High Fertilizer Prices With Iowa Farmers

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst spent this (Friday) morning talking with Iowa farmers about fertilizer. State agriculture officials were also part of the roundtable discussion at a meeting in Cedar Rapids. Ernst was told in some instances the prices for fertilizer have increased by 300-percent over the last year. The Iowa Republican sent a letter to U-S Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week urging for affordable and accessible inputs for American farmers and agriculture producers. Senator Chuck Grassley co-signed the letter.
Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
DeJear To Soon Reveal Running Mate For Race Against Reynolds-Gregg

(Des Moines, IA) — With Iowa’s Primary Election over, both major political parties shift to general election mode, with a lot of attention on the race between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear for governor. Reynolds, who’s been governor for five years, has been describing her platform as push back against President Biden. DeJear says her focus is on state policy, not a national agenda. DeJear will also soon choose a lieutenant governor candidate as a running mate. She says her pick will bring balance “so that our ticket will be stronger and greater and that’s what I’m looking for right now.” DeJear says her decision will be announced the latter part of next week.
Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
Other match-ups for General Election Decided

(Des Moines, IA) — A host of other races were settled Tuesday for the General Election ballot. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Secretary of State — he’ll challenge Republican Paul Pate’s bid for a fourth term as the state’s top election official. It was a close contest between Republicans vying to run against Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in November. Realtor Todd Halbur (HAL-bur) finished about two-and-a-half percent ahead of former state legislator Mary Ann Hanusa. State Senator Zach Nunn of Bondurant won the Republican nomination in Iowa’s third congressional district and will face Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the General Election.
Iowa Democrat Franken to face GOP’s Grassley in Senate race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall after winning his party’s nomination over two competitors. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin.
Numbers Show Big Participation In Iowa Primary Election

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate reports more than 356-thousand voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. Pate’s office says that’s the second-highest turnout in the state in the last 28 years. Seventy-three-thousand absentee ballots were counted – and that figure has been topped only once in state history. Pate says the voting process “went fantastic.” Unofficial turnout shows a little over 195-thousand Republicans voted, compared to just over 156-thousand Democrats.
Competition Is Underway To Crown A New Miss Iowa

(Davenport, IA) — A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 16 young women who hope to become the next Miss Iowa. The contestants will be competing in categories including onstage interview, a Red-Carpet event, and talent. Another important element is what’s known as the Social Impact Pitch, what used to be called the platform. Vopatek says, “Basically, it’s a cause that each candidate feels passionately about.” Also, there are 14 competitors in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest, and the teen winner will go on to the national contest in Dallas in August.
Here's why more people aren't running for governor in Iowa's primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though Iowa is one of 36 states with a race for governor this November, voters won't get to choose between different candidates for governor in Tuesday's primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds is running unopposed, with a late-in-the-primary endorsement from former...
Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death

State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors found that center staff failed to ensure that the man received about 100 ounces of fluids every day ordered by his doctor after he was hospitalized in November for dehydration. The Glenwood center on Friday referred questions about the man’s death to the Iowa Department of Human Services, which did not immediately answer questions on whether any center staff faced discipline, termination or criminal investigation related to the death.
Early Voting Turnout Expected To Be A Record

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s commissioner of elections says early voting in this year’s Primary Election will set a record in a non-presidential year. Secretary of State Paul Pate says more than 73 thousand Iowans voted by absentee ballot. Pate says with redistricting a lot of districts got merged and that led to more competition, along with the U-S Senate race on the Republican and Democratic sides for congressional races. Pate expects the total turnout is likely to be around 15 percent. There will be a random drawing to select one precinct in each county to be audited. Pate says that will trigger a hand count of the paper ballots in each of those precincts.
Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
Domestic terrorism conviction against Iowa woman upheld after appeal

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal appeals court is upholding a prison sentence for an Iowa woman convicted of trying to sabotage the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. An Iowa U.S. District Judge added...
Iowa Ag Secretary Says Bird Flu Outbreak Nearing Close

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the state is getting closer to the end of the bird flu outbreak. There are just a few commercial poultry sites left to be released from quarantine and then they can bring in new birds. He says this year’s bird flu has been “a financial hardship” for poultry producers and that financial recovery “could take time.” The process for lifting quarantines involve cleaning and disinfecting the sites and then testing for the virus. More than 13 million birds in Iowa have died from the disease or been killed to stop it from spreading. The state had its last case of bird flu in early May.
2022 Iowa Primary Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
500 Iowa Students Of Corinthian College Eligible For Having Loan Balances Canceled

(Des Moines, IA) — A multi-state investigation has found that Corinthian College lied to students about job prospects, falsified data on graduation rates, and wrongly claimed its students could transfer credits to other colleges. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says the U-S Department of Education has canceled the student loan balances for the victims. Miller says more than 500 Iowa students were eligible for debt cancellations when the for-profit school closed in 2015. One available program could erase some or all of their federal student loan debt.
As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
