The Rev. Wayne Allen Van Regenmorter, 70, formerly of Sioux Center

Johanna “Jo” Frances Holtkamp, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of rural Alcester, SD, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD, with Deacon Christie Meier officiating. Following...
ORANGE CITY—Muriel Ruth Brumels, 93, Orange City, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City. Service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City, followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
ORANGE CITY—Leola Fern Te Grotenhuis, 97, Orange City, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. A prayer service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the funeral home, followed by burial at West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Reformed Church in Orange City.
HAWARDEN—Five faces hanging under “Grandma’s brag board” on the wall behind John “Jack” and Cindy Andela’s dining table are just a part of the couple’s legacy — one that’s reached 50 years together Thursday, June 9. Family and friends are...
SIOUX CENTER—ATLAS of Sioux Center is among several nonprofits to benefit from a new event called the Collaborative Christian Cards planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16. The event is a different take on poker run fundraisers, and it’s open to all ages. Registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/collaborative-christian-cards-tickets-260264607447, with...
REGIONAL—Three N’West Iowa communities will breathe new life into their downtowns after being named recipients of $300,000 Downtown Housing Grants. Rock Rapids, Rock Valley and Sibley were each awarded funds through the newly created grant program. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement on May 5. The state’s...
SHELDON—Michelle Weppler’s business aspirations have gone to the dogs, which have always been her passion. The 21-year-old recently opened Zibby’s Dog Grooming & Boutique in Sheldon. Weppler’s black Lab Zibby, who died five years ago, provides the inspiration for the shop’s unique name. The canine was by...
HULL—A 32-year-old Chaska, MN, woman was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, on a charge of fourth-degree theft $300-$750. The arrest of Cecilia Sanchez Dominguez stemmed from her allegedly taking a Nintendo Switch without permission from a resident at Pleasant Acre Care Center in Hull, where she was employed as a certified nursing assistant, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
REGIONAL—A benefit will be held Saturday at the Sheldon Eagles Club for a Hartley man facing a second bout with cancer at the age of 26. Branden Hengeveld was diagnosed in February of 2021 with Hodgkin lymphoma and went through six months of chemotherapy. After this treatment, he was given the all-clear in August.
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 5, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, no valid driver’s license and speeding. The arrest of Juan Antonio Tellez Ceron stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Edge for speeding on...
SHELDON—Elmer Beltman is no stranger to the Village Northwest Unlimited Run, Walk & Roll. He has T-shirts going back at least a decade to verify he’s participated often in the annual event in Sheldon. Once again, 93-year-old Elmer was at Saturday’s Run, Walk & Roll, but he had...
REGIONAL—Nine students from N’West Iowa high schools are on their way to the finals for National History Day, each carrying a distinct narrative for their academic competition program. For Okoboji High School in Milford, it’s the first time a team has qualified for nationals. Linnea Lambert advises the...
HOSPERS—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Hospers Community Center. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from a report of her trespassing in a rental house at 1011 Eighth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER—Ownership is changing for the Early Childhood Center in Sioux Center. The licensed child care facility will be changed to Apple Tree Early Child Center near the end of June after ownership transfers from Sioux Center Health to Aftershock Ventures LLC, the parent company of Apple Tree Preschool & Childcare.
ARCHER—A rural Archer couple was injured in a motorcycle crash about 12:55 p.m. Sunday, June 5, about three miles northwest of Archer. Seventy-year-old Richard Raymond Burns was driving a 2013 Honda GL 1800 east on the 5000 mile of 360th Street when he lost control on the gravel road, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
GAZA—One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, June 5, about two miles northeast of Gaza. Sixty-year-old David Lee Nelson of Cherokee was driving a 1999 GMC Savana south on the 4200 mile of Taft Avenue when he fell asleep, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD—A 54-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of...
