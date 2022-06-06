ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Learn more about Deschutes County: Apply for County College

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents for its 2022 County College program. County College gives members of the community the opportunity to learn more...

ktvz.com

KTVZ

The two new Bend City Councilors, Mo Mitchell & Stephen Seghal will be sworn in on Wednesday

Mo Mitchell and Stephen Seghal have been chosen to serve the two council vacancies until the end of the year. Mitchell said she wants to serve on council to create a lasting systemic change. She wants to be a part of a system that has a voice that values all people and the planet. Seghal said he believes a city council member should be a passionate advocate and representative of whom they're serving. He wants to give back to the city that gave so much to him.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of June 12-18

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of June 12-18. City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck. **NEW CLOSURES:. Monday, June 13, from 7:00...
REDMOND, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Heceta Head, June 10

LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
FLORENCE, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says

Searchers recovered a man’s body from the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside north of Terrebonne on Monday that matches the description of a 36-year-old Bend-area man last seen when he was dropped off in the area six days earlier, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
klcc.org

New Eugene riverfront park opens Friday with big plans

The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10). “Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect. The new park encompasses...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

What we know about 6 people who fell climbing Mt. Shasta, including Oregon guide who died

A series of climbing accidents on Mt. Shasta early this week left one woman dead and five other climbers injured. All happened above Lake Helen in the Avalanche Gulch area, said Courtney Kreider, Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office public information officer. Public safety personnel participated in a fourth rescue on Tuesday...
Lebanon-Express

High-speed police chase ends in Albany crash

Following a crime spree, a Salem man reportedly led police through Albany city streets in a high-speed chase before colliding with a delivery truck on Wednesday, June 8. Firefighters had to extricate the car driver by sheering off the roof of the sedan, according to officials. Officers allege the driver,...
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant Lane Co., June 6

LCSO release – Suspect – David Joseph Essary DOB: 10/07/1992 – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3700blk of East 22nd Ave. in Eugene. The warrant service is related to an ongoing criminal investigation. The crimes being investigated include: Arson, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Criminal Mischief, Theft, Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Trespass, and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle. The suspect in this case is 29 year old David J. Essary. Essary stands approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 200lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and arms. Essary is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Friday night Sisters Rodeo results

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ideal weather, great contestants and a very receptive crowd made for a great way to kick off the rodeo Friday night, announcer Curt Robinson says. Here's the results from the first full rodeo performance:. Tie down Roping 1st go-round. 1. Reese Riemer Stinnett, TX 8.9 $2,273.18.
SISTERS, OR
kptv.com

Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man commits suicide after attempting to kidnap child, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.
kezi.com

Springfield woman linked to fentanyl overdoses arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield woman who was on probation for theft and endangering the welfare of a minor is back in custody tonight. Nicole Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to theft and several counts of endangering the welfare of a minor back in April. Police said at the time that teenagers were doing drugs including fentanyl at her apartment.

Community Policy