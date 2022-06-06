Juneteenth 2022: Free festival announced in Prince George's County on June 18
By Khalida Volou
RIVERDALE, Md. (7News) — It's official! The 2022 Juneteenth Festival is in full swing in Prince George's County. The free festival will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Watkins Regional Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning, musician Pharrell Williams announced on Twitter free passes will be offered to all seniors at D.C. Public Schools high schools and charter schools for the Something in the Water Festival. The announcement was made on the last day of school, according to DC Public...
“To celebrate the DC Class of 2022, XQ Institute and SOMETHING IN THE WATER will give a free pass to SOMETHING IN THE WATER to every high school senior in DC – over 4,000 students. The festival created by visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, Pharrell Williams will feature a diverse lineup Juneteenth weekend, June 17-19 in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON (7News) — March For Our Lives, a group founded to eliminate gun violence following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, will be holding hundreds of events across the nation on Saturday, June 11, 2022 -- including a rally, right here, in Washington D.C.
The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 caused Prince George’s County to lose 48,000 jobs in four months. County officials proclaimed Tuesday at least 90% of those jobs have recovered. A few hundred business owners, executives and other officials applauded that figure at County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ annual State of the...
“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Mark Bedell -- the current head of Kansas City Public Schools in Missouri --- will be the next Superintendent for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County announced Thursday. Bedell will have a four-year contract that begins on July...
Trader Joe’s will open its first Prince George’s County location in College Park later this year. The store will occupy ground-level retail space at Bozzuto’s residential development, the Aster, opening this summer. It is at 4429 Calvert Road, at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue, near the main University of Maryland College Park campus.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County Public Schools student brought a loaded ghost handgun and ammunition to his high school this week, the school system said after 7News received a news tip. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a staff member at the Blair G. Ewing Center along Avery Road...
LAUREL, Md. — Imagine getting a water bill for thousands of dollars. Then, imagine trying to get someone from the water company on the line for some answers, only to be on hold for hours. That’s what viewers in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties tell WUSA9 they’ve been dealing with for years.
SMITHSBURG, Md. (7News) — Lawmakers are reacting after at least three people were killed and a trooper was shot when a gunman opened fire Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan was at a news conference discussing COVID-19 vaccinations when he said he was briefed...
As the Democratic primary for Mayor inches closer, the candidates had one last shot on Georgetown University’s campus in Gaston Hall on June 1 to appeal to voters. The event was hosted by Georgetown University and its Institute of Politics and Public Service (GU Politics) at the McCourt School of Public Policy and WTTG Fox 5 DC. The DC Democratic Party co-sponsored the event.
A job fair for holders of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL licenses) and for individuals who would like to pursue earning a CDL license to get jobs with Montgomery County will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the County Executive Office Building in Rockville. The job fair will offer details on CDL-related jobs, and other positions, with the County’s Department of Transportation, the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services and the Department of General Services.
