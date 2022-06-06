ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Juneteenth 2022: Free festival announced in Prince George's County on June 18

By Khalida Volou
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERDALE, Md. (7News) — It's official! The 2022 Juneteenth Festival is in full swing in Prince George's County. The free festival will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Watkins Regional Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live...

Street Closures (some starting Monday) for Something in the Water Music Festival (Free to every high school senior in DC) Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19

“To celebrate the DC Class of 2022, XQ Institute and SOMETHING IN THE WATER will give a free pass to SOMETHING IN THE WATER to every high school senior in DC – over 4,000 students. The festival created by visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, Pharrell Williams will feature a diverse lineup Juneteenth weekend, June 17-19 in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
March For Our Lives will rally in DC on Saturday. Here's what we know

WASHINGTON (7News) — March For Our Lives, a group founded to eliminate gun violence following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, will be holding hundreds of events across the nation on Saturday, June 11, 2022 -- including a rally, right here, in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Former P.G. County Exec Rushern Baker Suspends Gubernatorial Bid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced. In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records. The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank. Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
BALTIMORE, MD
Opening Date Announced for Roaming Rooster in Pike & Rose

The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker said Friday that he’s suspending his campaign for Maryland governor, effective immediately. In a series of tweets, Baker cited “financial challenges” his campaign is facing “in the coming weeks.”. “My running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made...
MARYLAND STATE
“Peter Chang Announces His First DC Restaurant”

“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
WASHINGTON, DC
Trader Joe’s opens first Prince George’s Co. store in College Park

Trader Joe’s will open its first Prince George’s County location in College Park later this year. The store will occupy ground-level retail space at Bozzuto’s residential development, the Aster, opening this summer. It is at 4429 Calvert Road, at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue, near the main University of Maryland College Park campus.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Lawmakers, activists react to Md. Columbia Machine mass shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (7News) — Lawmakers are reacting after at least three people were killed and a trooper was shot when a gunman opened fire Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan was at a news conference discussing COVID-19 vaccinations when he said he was briefed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Title: D.C. Mayoral candidates debate in Gaston Hall ahead of primary

As the Democratic primary for Mayor inches closer, the candidates had one last shot on Georgetown University’s campus in Gaston Hall on June 1 to appeal to voters. The event was hosted by Georgetown University and its Institute of Politics and Public Service (GU Politics) at the McCourt School of Public Policy and WTTG Fox 5 DC. The DC Democratic Party co-sponsored the event.
WASHINGTON, DC
Trader Joe’s to Open in Greater College Park

Popular grocer Trader Joe’s will open a store this year on the Baltimore Avenue corridor in College Park after being recruited by partners led by the University of Maryland and the Terrapin Development Company (TDC). The grocery store, to be located on the ground floor of the Greenbelt, Md.-based...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Three County Departments to Cohost ‘CDL Job Fair’ on Saturday, June 11

A job fair for holders of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL licenses) and for individuals who would like to pursue earning a CDL license to get jobs with Montgomery County will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the County Executive Office Building in Rockville. The job fair will offer details on CDL-related jobs, and other positions, with the County’s Department of Transportation, the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services and the Department of General Services.
ROCKVILLE, MD

