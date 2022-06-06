7 Romantic Spots In San Antonio You Can Take Your Favorite Person To This Summer

San Antonio, TX is quite the romantic hot spot for cute places to bring that special someone, even If it may come as a surprise since the city has always been looked at as a tourist hub by locals.

After all, when you have rich Texas history, like the Alamo, or something as gorgeous as the River Walk winding right through the heart of the city, it can be hard for people to stay away.

However, through all of the tourist hullabaloo, there actually are a few romantic spots around town that we think are worth bringing your sweetheart to this summer.

The Historic Pearl

Price: Free

Address: 303 Pearl Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78215

Why You Need To Go: This historic area on the riverwalk has all the romance of a European city perfect for you to stroll with your love. It's like a little taste of Paris for a few blocks.

Jazz TX

Price: Show tickets are $15+

Address: 312 Pearl Pkwy. Building 6, Suite 6001, San Antonio, TX 78215

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a dark, intimate bar with your honey, soundtracked by some Jazz tunes. Sounds like the ultimate night of romance!

Denman Estate Park

Price: Free

Address: 7735 Mockingbird Ln., San Antonio, TX 78229

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect spot for picnicking by the lake and enjoying the surrounding nature.

Kallison Love Lock Walk Bridge

Price: Free

Address: 126 Main Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205

Why You Need To Go: Make it official by sealing your relationship with a lock at San Antonio's version of Ponte des Artes.

Lara Vineyard

Price: Wine tastings are $19

Address: 27490 Smithson Valley Rd., San Antonio, TX 78261

Why You Need To Go: You can stroll the gorgeous rustic vineyards and have a picnic with a wine tasting!

San Antonio Botanical Garden

Price: $16

Address: 555 Funston Pl., San Antonio, TX 78209

Why You Need To Go: Bring your plant bae here and they'll love you forever.

Marriage Island

Price: Prices vary for rental, but it's free to visit.

Address: 111 Soledad St. #346, San Antonio, TX 78205

Why You Need To Go: It's an island in the middle of the river walk you can visit, and it's a popular destination to simply sit under the giant tree with your significant other...or propose to them...or marry them!