Go COMO riders have seen an increase in the number of passengers on board over the past couple of months, and this may be due to the increase in gas prices. According to AAA, gas prices in Missouri a year ago were $2.76, and a month ago, they sat at $3.89. On Wednesday, the state hit an all-time average high of $4.53. Right now in Columbia, most gas prices are at $4.59.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO