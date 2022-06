He started skiing at the age of four and now Brad Wilson is a three-time Olympian skier from Butte, Montana and will light the torch at the Big Sky State Games in July. His passion for skiing started in Butte, where he attended and graduated from Butte Central Catholic High School in 2011. Wilson will be the special guest athlete at the 37th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 15. The Ceremony will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

2 DAYS AGO