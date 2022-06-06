8 Cheap Lakefront Cabins In North Carolina With Stunning Views To Rent With Your Besties

Cabins in North Carolina are the perfect place to relax with friends during the summer months.

You can experience the state's natural beauty up close and personal at these charming lakefront Airbnbs.

From cottages that look straight out of a storybook to massive cabins with decks that overlook misty mountain peaks, there is an affordable stay calling your name.

These breathtaking rentals feature stunning views, and enough space to accommodate a friend's trip without breaking the bank.

Acorn Landing on Hyco Lake

Price: $372+/Night

Address: Semora, NC

Why You Need To Go: This stunning home can accompany up to eight guests and is perfect for groups. You can spend your day paddle boarding or enjoying the dreamy view of the water from the deck.

Lure of the Mountains

Price: $214+/Night

Address: Lake Lure, NC

Why You Need To Go: This rustic cabin can fit up to nine guests and has an unbeatable view of the mountains on Lake Lure. You can enjoy the views of the misty peaks while you drink your morning cup of coffee on the oversized deck.

Chalet Ruisseau

Price: $203+/Night

Address: Boone, NC

Why You Need To Go: This waterfront chalet is straight out of a fairytale. Here, you can escape from the bustle of life, and unwind nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Cozy & Private Lake Front House

Price: $350+/Night

Address: Chapel Hill, NC

Why You Need To Go: This cozy house in Chapel Hill has a private deck right outside the main bedroom, and massive, airy windows where you can watch the water right from bed.

Lake Gaston Waterfront Prime Location

Price: $339+/Night

Address: Littleton, NC

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous cottage has an amazing two-story dock where you can take in unbelievable views of the lake. You can fit up to 12 guests, so it's perfect for large friend groups looking to spend a getaway together.

Thunder Hill Cottage

Price: $367+/Night

Address: Mooresville, NC

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous cottage has a private dock and boat launch. It has cozy, warm wood interiors that will make you feel right at home.

New Waterfront Cabin on the Large Sundeck

Price: $123+/Night

Address: Charlotte, NC

Why You Need To Go: This charming cabin boasts a massive sun deck right on the water, and a fire pit with lounge chairs where you can grill out and enjoy the outdoors, while still visiting a major city.

Little Lake House at Lake Gaston

Price: $285+/

Address: Littleton, NC

Why You Need To Go: This modern lake house is so charming, with bright, airy windows overlooking Lake Gaston. There is a tiny island in the middle of the lake called Goat Island, that's just five minutes away by kayak.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

