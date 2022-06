AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama man arrested for criminal littering after putting flowers on his fiancee’s grave was found guilty by a municipal judge Thursday. At the conclusion of the bench trial, the judge said he was tasked with following the law, not emotion, and the flowers were a clear violation based on testimony and evidence. The judge also offered his condolences to the defendant, Winchester Hagans, and the complainant, Dr. Tom Ford, for the loss of Hagans’ fiancee, Dr. Ford’s late daughter. Hagans intends to file an appeal, which could lead to a jury trial.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO