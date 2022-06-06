Edward Sharkness, 79, of Red Oak, Iowa

(Glenwood) -- It was an eventful Primary night for several supervisors races throughout KMAland Tuesday, including in Mills County. Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Mills County show Supervisors Republican Incumbent Richard Crouch as the winner with 795 votes or 51.79%, over a strong challenge from Sandi Winton, who received 740 votes or 48.21%. A lifelong Mills County resident, Crouch was first elected to the county board room in 2002 and will now seek his sixth term as a supervisor in November. Crouch says he is thankful and appreciative of those who supported him in this year's primary. When KMA News asked what set him apart from the rest, Crouch says his efforts over the past 20 years likely came through, including work done during recovery from the floods striking the area most recently in 2019.

