Red Oak, IA

Edward Sharkness, 79, of Red Oak, Iowa

By Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Meals on Wheels Program....

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Betty J. (McMullen) Stortenbecker, 77 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Previous:Silver City, Iowa, Malvern, Iowa and Red Oak, Iowa. Time:6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials:Malvern Student Loan Fund, which gives zero % interest loans to East Mills College Bound Students. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Hazel Dell Cemetery, Crescent, Iowa at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Kirk Samples, Jr., 90, of Red Oak, Iowa

Memorials: suggested to the First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Dale Wearmouth, 92, of Creston

Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. **The service will be available to watch via Live Stream with the link on www.powersfh.com under the events section**. Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Thelma L. Potter, 102 of Shenandoah

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Thelma passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Lloyd Dean Pitts, 82, Burlington Junction, Missouri

Location: Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri.
BURLINGTON JUNCTION, MO
kmaland.com

Don E. Perry, 57, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Don Perry Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
kmaland.com

Urbandale WR Black chooses Iowa State

(Ames) -- Urbandale wide receiver Kai Black has committed to Iowa State. Black – a three-star recruit – chose the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas, Miami (OH) and Minnesota. The 2023 prospect caught 54 balls for 888 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He is the No....
URBANDALE, IA
kmaland.com

A's roll past Griffons for 8-1 win

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s were 8-1 winners over Nevada in MINK League action on Thursday. Jackson Powell and Bryce Phelps each put up multi-hit games for the A’s, which scored multiple runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Powell was on base all five times, walking...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska City alum Bales transfers to Omaha

(Omaha) -- Nebraska City alum Brennen Bales will transfer to Omaha to play baseball. Bales played at Houston Baptist last season. He led the Huskies with a .356 batting average and 22 RBIs last season. Before that, Bales played collegiately at Northeast Community College in 2018 and 2019.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha man booked on Council Bluffs warrant

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was booked on a Council Bluffs police warrant in Glenwood Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Joseph Ray Moreno of Omaha was arrested shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Sharp Street. Authorities say Moreno was arrested on a warrant out of the Council Bluffs Police Department for unauthorized credit card use.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Maher celebrates supervisor's race victory

(Shenandoah) -- Todd Maher credits "unimaginable support" with a stunning victory in Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Maher winning the Page County 2nd District Supervisor's Republican nomination over incumbent Alan Armstrong. Maher tallied 1,473 votes--or 68.29%, to Armstrong's 681 votes, or 31.57%. Maher told KMA News Wednesday morning he couldn't be happier with the win.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Crouch wins tightly contested Mills County supervisor GOP nomination

(Glenwood) -- It was an eventful Primary night for several supervisors races throughout KMAland Tuesday, including in Mills County. Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Mills County show Supervisors Republican Incumbent Richard Crouch as the winner with 795 votes or 51.79%, over a strong challenge from Sandi Winton, who received 740 votes or 48.21%. A lifelong Mills County resident, Crouch was first elected to the county board room in 2002 and will now seek his sixth term as a supervisor in November. Crouch says he is thankful and appreciative of those who supported him in this year's primary. When KMA News asked what set him apart from the rest, Crouch says his efforts over the past 20 years likely came through, including work done during recovery from the floods striking the area most recently in 2019.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Omaha volleyball releases 2022 schedule

(Omaha) -- The Omaha volleyball program released their 2022 schedule on Wednesday. The Mavericks will open their regular season against Winthrop on October 26th in Columbia, South Carolina. Their home opener comes on September 1st against Wichita State. The Mavericks open Summit League play at South Dakota State on September...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Lenox rallies, walks off on Southwest Valley in extras

(Lenox) -- The Lenox baseball team dug deep on Friday night and overcame a three-run deficit for a thrilling extra-inning victory. The Tigers (5-6) never lost hope and used some late-game magic to prevail past Southwest Valley, 7-6, in an eight-inning doozy. "We just have a group of resilient guys,"...
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

Lamoni's Phelps ready to 'hit people' at Simpson

(Lamoni) -- Lamoni standout Hagen Phelps likes to hit people. And he’ll do just that at the next level with Simpson. The 6-foot-1 middle linebacker recruit hopes to continue to grow – and continue to hit people – with the Storm. “Their coach reached out to me...
LAMONI, IA
kmaland.com

Former Audubon state championship coach Howell passes away at 52

(KMAland) -- High school basketball coaching legend Frank Howell has passed away at the age of 52. Howell coached girls basketball at Cedar Rapids Washington, Audubon, Dallas Center-Grimes and Central Decatur at the high school level. He also served as the women's head coach at Graceland for four years. Hismost recent stop in his coaching career came at Central Decatur for the past two years.
AUDUBON, IA
kmaland.com

Staffing Issues Spread to Iowa's Local Governments

(KMAland) -- Local governments in Iowa say they're not immune to hiring challenges seen in the private sector, which is prompting municipalities to rethink how they can attract people to take on roles centered around public service. Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, said it has...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

