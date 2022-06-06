Blood drive slated for June 10 in Boyden

HOSPERS—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Hospers Community Center. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
PRIMGHAR—The county seat’s summer bash returns later this month with a full slate of activities in Primghar. Nikki Logan is one of the volunteers heading the event. She is the co-chair of the Primghar Chamber of Commerce, the main sponsor of Cobblestone Days. “It just brings everyone together,”...
Johanna “Jo” Frances Holtkamp, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of rural Alcester, SD, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD, with Deacon Christie Meier officiating. Following...
REGIONAL—A benefit will be held Saturday at the Sheldon Eagles Club for a Hartley man facing a second bout with cancer at the age of 26. Branden Hengeveld was diagnosed in February of 2021 with Hodgkin lymphoma and went through six months of chemotherapy. After this treatment, he was given the all-clear in August.
SIOUX CENTER—ATLAS of Sioux Center is among several nonprofits to benefit from a new event called the Collaborative Christian Cards planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16. The event is a different take on poker run fundraisers, and it’s open to all ages. Registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/collaborative-christian-cards-tickets-260264607447, with...
SHELDON—Elmer Beltman is no stranger to the Village Northwest Unlimited Run, Walk & Roll. He has T-shirts going back at least a decade to verify he’s participated often in the annual event in Sheldon. Once again, 93-year-old Elmer was at Saturday’s Run, Walk & Roll, but he had...
SIOUX CENTER—Ownership is changing for the Early Childhood Center in Sioux Center. The licensed child care facility will be changed to Apple Tree Early Child Center near the end of June after ownership transfers from Sioux Center Health to Aftershock Ventures LLC, the parent company of Apple Tree Preschool & Childcare.
HAWARDEN—Five faces hanging under “Grandma’s brag board” on the wall behind John “Jack” and Cindy Andela’s dining table are just a part of the couple’s legacy — one that’s reached 50 years together Thursday, June 9. Family and friends are...
SIBLEY—Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Osceola County will offer workshops in June for community members interested in protecting themselves from scams or improving customer service. The first workshop, “Spot, Stop and Avoid Fraud,” will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Sibley Senior Center at 612...
REGIONAL—Three N’West Iowa communities will breathe new life into their downtowns after being named recipients of $300,000 Downtown Housing Grants. Rock Rapids, Rock Valley and Sibley were each awarded funds through the newly created grant program. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement on May 5. The state’s...
SHELDON—Michelle Weppler’s business aspirations have gone to the dogs, which have always been her passion. The 21-year-old recently opened Zibby’s Dog Grooming & Boutique in Sheldon. Weppler’s black Lab Zibby, who died five years ago, provides the inspiration for the shop’s unique name. The canine was by...
Bartenders focus on raising funds for local family. The University of Okoboji Winter Games has a tradition of a kickoff event that good-naturedly pits local bartenders against each other in the Battle of the Bartenders. The event gives the winning bartender bragging rights, their drink on the menu that summer...
REGIONAL—Nine students from N’West Iowa high schools are on their way to the finals for National History Day, each carrying a distinct narrative for their academic competition program. For Okoboji High School in Milford, it’s the first time a team has qualified for nationals. Linnea Lambert advises the...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, on a charge of false report to a public entity. The arrest of Tichelle Rae Erickson stemmed from her calling dispatch about 3:50 a.m. that day to report a green Chevrolet Avalanche was parked in front of her residence at 202 S. Tama St., according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD—A 54-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of...
A farmers market at your fingertips. That’s what Prairie Home Delivery has put together with hundreds of items from dozens of local vendors all just a click away in their online store. Owners Calvin and Krissy Thiessen started their first foray into the fresh food business when they launched...
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from a report of her trespassing in a rental house at 1011 Eighth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
ORANGE CITY—Muriel Ruth Brumels, 93, Orange City, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City. Service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City, followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Troy Monroe Johanson stemmed from him allegedly sending an individual he is not to have contact with a text message about 9:50 p.m. Monday, June 6, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY—A 27-year-old Sibley woman has been cited on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. The citing of Thressa Joan Clark stemmed from an Iowa Department of Human Services report of an alleged child abuse between a mother and her son in late April, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0