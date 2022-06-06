Election 2022: Who could take U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin's seat?

A packed race for the U.S. Representative of Oklahoma's 2nd district is on the ballot for the upcoming June 28 primaries.

Current U.S. Rep Markwayne Mullin is making a bid for Senator Jim Inhofe's seat after he announced that he would be retiring later this year.

Over a dozen Republican candidates have now put their names in the running to replace Mullin in the upcoming election:

Guy Barker

Barker is no stranger to politics and law itself. He's had experience working at the Oklahoma Supreme Court and working in the oil and gas industry for years.

He currently serves as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Quapaw Nation in Ottawa County.

John Bennett

Bennett is another Republican putting his bid in to be the next U.S. Representative of Oklahoma.

Born and raised in Vian, he would grow up to eventually enlist in the Marine Corps. He spent over 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan before coming back to Oklahoma.

Bennett served in political office before. In 2011, he was elected to House District 2. During his time in office, he authored what is known as the "10 Commandments Bill," which states any government building, including public schools, can allow the public display of the 10 Commandments.

Josh Brecheen

Brecheen is another Republican that knows the political landscape of Oklahoma. He previously served a limited self-term in the Oklahoma State Senate, representing District 6 from 2010 to 2018.

He lives with his wife, Kacie, and their four children on a ranch in Coal County.

David Derby

Derby is another former politician looking to get back into the scene this year.

He previously served as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 74 from 2006 to 2016. Derby also previously served in law enforcement and since became a pharmacist.

Avery Frix

Frix is currently a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 13. He's looking to overtake U.S. Rep. Mullin's seat once it becomes vacant.

Elected in 2016, Frix also is currently the chair of the Transportation Committee.

Pamela Gordon

Like so many of her fellow candidates, Gordon grew up in Oklahoma.

Gordon is looking to get into politics after serving as a school superintendent, a crime scene investigator, and a contractor with the Marine Corps. She formerly used to serve as the executive director of McAlester Defense Support Services at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.

Wes Nofire

Nofire is from rural Oklahoma near Tahlequah.

He currently serves on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council. Nofire used to be a nationally ranked boxer and promotes healthy living efforts in his community, especially at local schools.

When Nofire is not in office at the Cherokee Nation, he is a licensed realtor.

Marty Quinn

Quinn is currently a member of the Oklahoma State Senate, representing District 2, wanting to make a switch in positions.

With a career spanning over a decade, he has also served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

When he's not in legislation sessions, Quinn lives in Claremore. He also serves a deacon at Blue Starr Church of Christ from time to time.

Dustin Roberts

Roberts is currently a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 21.

Shortly after 9/11, Roberts enlisted in the Nacy and completed several tours until 2008.

He since returned back to Oklahoma, went to college, and later got into politics. When Roberts isn't in Oklahoma City, he manages a small business specializing in home construction.

Chris Schiller

Dr. Schiller is looking to make a career change this year into politics.

He is from Muskogee and is heavily involved in the community. He is a pharmacist and a former president of the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association.

This is his first time running for office.

Other candidates who filed to run:



Rhonda Hopkins

Clint Johnson

Johnny Teehee

Erick P. Wyatt

