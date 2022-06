Memorial Day in Westport is so many things. It’s a community-wide parade; a celebration of small-town life; the unofficial start of summer. But it’s also somber: a remembrance of millions of people who died, defending our opportunity to be free. It’s odd: We can have fun, and only tangentially recognize their sacrifices, precisely because so many men and women made those sacrifices.

