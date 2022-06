Charner Creecy joined United Home Loan Services Inc. as director of communications. She has 14 years experience in marketing, communications and brand management. Creecy has managed marketing and communication departments for corporations and nonprofits including The Cliffs and United Way of the Midlands. She has also worked as social media manager at BRIGHT+CO Marketers.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO