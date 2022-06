RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for the man suspected of threatening two Oneida County schools this week. Adam Bauman appeared in court on Friday where Judge Michael Bloom ordered him held on $50,000 cash with several conditions- including no access to the internet and no contact with any Onedia County school. He also may not leave Oneida County without permission.

ONEIDA COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO