Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to kick off re-election campaign Wednesday

By FOX 32 News
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to launch her re-election bid this week with a handful...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 24

Hotwater Nurse
4d ago

lootfoot don't waste your money give it up in free gas cards and food vouchers maybe funeral expenses for the victims of gunshot violence YOU, TAXWINKLE, FOXX, JUDGE EVANS AND SHERIFF FART ALL ALLEGEDLY SANCTIONED.

14
Lets Go Crazy
4d ago

Good luck with that. More people have been killed in Chicago with hand guns instead of AR’s

13
Therese Szeniawski
4d ago

Larry Lightfoot only will talk to news people if they are black not white people very racist Mayor """

8
Comments / 0

