Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to kick off re-election campaign Wednesday
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to launch her re-election bid this week with a handful...www.fox32chicago.com
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to launch her re-election bid this week with a handful...www.fox32chicago.com
lootfoot don't waste your money give it up in free gas cards and food vouchers maybe funeral expenses for the victims of gunshot violence YOU, TAXWINKLE, FOXX, JUDGE EVANS AND SHERIFF FART ALL ALLEGEDLY SANCTIONED.
Good luck with that. More people have been killed in Chicago with hand guns instead of AR’s
Larry Lightfoot only will talk to news people if they are black not white people very racist Mayor """
Comments / 24