MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Macomb County and a health care provider have agreed to a $2.45 million settlement with the family of a man who died while in jail for a minor driving offense. David Stojcevski, 32, suffered serious withdrawals from drug use while serving a 30-day sentence for careless driving at the Macomb County Jail in 2014. Stojcevski failed to get proper care, despite evidence that he was hallucinating in his cell and shaking with seizures, his lawyer said. The county agreed to pay $1.15 million, with some covered by insurance, and Correct Care Solutions, now known as Wellpath, paid $1.3...

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO