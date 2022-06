A growing number of Illinoisans needing mental and behavioral health help will now have more options, under a new law signed Friday by Gov. JB Pritzker. Senate Bill 3617 acknowledges a hard truth in many Illinois communities: the need for mental and behavioral healthcare far exceeds the resources to meet it, according to a release from State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island. There are only 14 behavioral healthcare professionals for every 10,000 Illinois residents, and many people must wait longer for essential treatment or skip treatment entirely.

