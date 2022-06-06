ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington High Senior awarded scholarship for service to community

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced on Friday that a graduating senior at Huntington High School, Benjamin Paul McElroy, is the recipient of the Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship.

Providing $1,250 per year for recipients, the President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship is renewable for up to four years with the caveat that satisfactory progress is maintained in the given program of study at Marshall University. Given that all qualifications are continually met, the award is valued at a total of $5,000.

Rotary International’s philosophy of “service above self” is also applicable to the scholarship award, which is granted to those who demonstrate evidence of service to their community.

McElroy’s community involvement entails volunteer work with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Tri-State, as well as serving as a certified volunteer umpire and coach for the Huntington Little League. McElroy has also been an altar server at Huntington St. Joseph Catholic Church for 10 years.

“We live in a community affected by a health pandemic as well as a drug pandemic,” said McElroy. “We witness these horrific aspects in the newspaper, through social media, the evening news, yet we still have so much work to do… The need for sacrificial service is the essential component of a strong and healthy community. So, when we see a need to serve, we must remember that when we serve others, we are saving more than them in the process. We are serving and saving ourselves.”

Currently, McElroy is working with another Huntington High student in partnership with the Cabell County Career Technology Center on the construction of an entry marquee to the Huntington High running trail, which will include a trail map, trail markers, exercise benches, and picnic benches for student use.

“My student partner and I developed this passion project and have raised money locally to pay for the construction and materials while incorporating our peers at the vocational center, making it a complete student community project and event.” McElory stated of the project. “Even more, my student partner and I are planning a 5k run at the end of the school year to celebrate the construction of the new entryway and enhancements to our running trail, and will donate the proceeds we raise to the Cabell Career Center students’ program for future material and equipment purchase for their support.”

The Rotary Club of Huntington established the scholarship in December of 1992 with the guidelines of academic strength, financial need, demonstrated public service while in high school, and an understanding of public service as revealed in an essay. The scholarship has been awarded to 32 students to date.

The Rotary Club of Huntington Scholarship Committee for the 2022 selection were Chair Ted Kluemper Jr., John Anderson, and Dr. Chong Kim.

More information on the President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship is available at the Marshall University website here.

