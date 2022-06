ALMA, Arkansas — On June 9, 1995, six-year-old Morgan Nick was playing with friends at an Alma ballpark. It would be the last time she was seen. Since Morgan's disappearance, which sparked a statewide outcry that is still heard 27 years later, hundreds of leads have poured in to the local police, state officials and the FBI.

ALMA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO