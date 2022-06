A former local football star is ready to begin his second season as a pro, north of the border. George Washington High School graduate Malik Clements has survived the cuts and is on the opening day roster for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. He played seven games last year with the Edmonton Elks. He was released and signed a free agent contract with the Blue Bombers during the off-season.

